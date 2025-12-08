MEC Ivan Meyer on Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute graduation

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has hailed the 2025 Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute (EATI) Graduation Ceremony as a milestone in advancing skills development and economic growth in the province.

This year, EATI conferred:

101 Bachelor of Agriculture degrees

62 Diplomas in Agriculture

59 National Certificates in Plant Production through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

Additional certificates were also awarded in Horsemastership and Livestock Farming, alongside recognition for Burgundy Exchange Programme participants.

Speaking at the event on 6 December 2025, Minister Meyer emphasized the values of worth, caring, and fairness, which underpin the Western Cape Government’s approach to governance and service delivery. “When we invest in people, we invest in growth. When we uphold worth, caring, and fairness, we build a society where opportunity is shared, and prosperity is possible for all,” said Meyer.

Driving economic growth and employability

Agriculture remains the backbone of the Western Cape economy, supporting over 200,000 jobs and driving rural development. Minister Meyer highlighted that graduates are key to achieving the province’s Growth for Jobs Strategy, which aims to build a R1 trillion economy by 2035.

A recent employability study revealed that 68.1% of EATI graduates aged 18–35 are more likely to be employed compared to the national average of 41.7%. Six months post-graduation, 42% of graduates found employment, 18% entered internships or learnerships, and 2% became self-employed.

Celebrating excellence

Special awards were presented to top-performing students, including:

DUX Award (Bachelor of Agriculture): Kara Du Toit and Claudia Monin

DUX Award (Diploma in Agriculture): Emily Klue

Quotes from DUX winners:

Claudia Monin: “As I reflect on my time at Elsenburg, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity I have been given to study and live at the hostel at Elsenburg, and to grow personally and academically. Armed with the skills I have acquired at Elsenburg, we are now equipped to play a vital role in strengthening the SA agricultural sector while also safeguarding employment, food security, and our national food basket.”

Kara Du Toit: “Agricultural innovation is the seed that grows into a bountiful harvest. Our education has equipped us with knowledge of sustainable farming practices, natural resource management, and data-driven techniques. I encourage graduates to embrace curiosity, cultivate habits such as continuous learning, ethical sourcing, and resilience against pests and weather. Excellence builds trust with consumers.”

Global partnerships and innovation

Minister Meyer underscored the importance of international collaborations, such as:

Burgundy Exchange Programme (France): Providing cellar workers and students with hands-on winemaking experience.

Bavaria Partnership (Germany): Focused on vocational training, climate-smart farming, and innovation, including plans for an Innovation Centre at Elsenburg.

“These partnerships ensure that our graduates are equipped with future-ready skills, positioning the Western Cape as a leader in sustainable agriculture,” Meyer said.

A call to action

Minister Meyer urged graduates to become ambassadors for innovation and inclusivity:

“Champion sustainability, embrace technology, and advocate for fairness in every space you occupy. The future of agriculture—and the future of our province—rests in your capable hands.”

Acknowledgment of support

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the parents, guardians, families, and friends who have stood by our graduates throughout their academic journey at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute. Your unwavering support, encouragement, and sacrifices have played an invaluable role in shaping their success. Today’s achievements are a shared celebration of your commitment and belief in their potential,” concluded the Minister.

Enquiries:

Daniel Johnson

Spokesperson for Minister Ivan Meyer

Cell: 0799904231

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates