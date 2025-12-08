MEC Matome Chiloane on passing of music legend Pops Mohamed

The MEC for Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, has noted with profound sadness the passing of the globally renowned South African musician, Pops Mohamed, who died on 4 December 2025 just days before his 76th birthday. His passing marks the irreplaceable loss of a monumental figure whose roots were deeply embedded in Gauteng’s cultural soil and whose artistry shaped the national and global musical landscape.

Born Ismail Mohamed-Jan on 10 December 1949 in Benoni, Gauteng, Pops Mohamed crafted a musical legacy that spanned an extraordinary five decades. The Gauteng province takes immense pride in having been the birthplace and a key inspiration for this master artist.

Widely revered as the “Minister of Music,” Pops Mohamed was a masterful multi-instrumentalist, prolific composer, esteemed producer, and a true cultural custodian. His genius lay in his ability to effortlessly traverse musical boundaries, employing a remarkable array of instruments including the kora, mbira, African mouth bow, didgeridoo, guitar, and keyboard, to fuse traditional African sounds with jazz, kwela, soul, world music, and contemporary influences.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Pops Mohamed made significant, enduring contributions to preserving, celebrating, and evolving African musical heritage. His global travels, performances, and workshops in South Africa, Europe, and Asia served to bring the indigenous sounds of Africa from his home province of Gauteng to global audiences.

His exceptional contribution was duly recognised by his peers and the broader arts community. He was honoured with the South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, a testament to his decades of pioneering work in preserving and promoting traditional and contemporary African music among his many landmark achievements.

MEC Chiloane stated that the passing of Pops Mohamed is not just a loss for the music community, but a profound loss for the cultural soul of Gauteng and South Africa.

“Pops Mohamed was more than a musician, he was a guardian of our cultural heritage, a visionary whose sounds carried the voices of our ancestors. He was a son of Gauteng who used his gift to build bridges between ancient traditions and modern expressions. His accolades reflect not only his immense talent but his lifelong devotion to preserving our African identity through the universal language of sound. He has truly left an indelible mark on our province’s creative legacy.”

The MEC extends his heartfelt condolences to the Mohamed-Jan family, the many artists he mentored and inspired, and all South Africans who mourn this monumental loss. His spirit and his music will continue to resonate for generations to come.

