NG Architects Wins Multiple International Awards for Villa Pearl, Expanding Its Presence in the Caribbean

Villa Pearl, an award-winning coastal residence by NG Architects, located on Roatán Island in the Caribbean. Aerial view of Villa Pearl by NG Architects, positioned on a dramatic cliffside along the Caribbean coastline of Roatán Island. Interior view of Villa Pearl by NG Architects, featuring a double-height living space with panoramic Caribbean ocean views.

International recognition reinforces NG Architects’ leadership in coastal and hillside architecture as the studio grows its presence across the Caribbean

We are seeing growing demand for high-end coastal and hillside design, and these recognitions strengthen our role as a trusted partner for ambitious projects worldwide.” — Ignas Vengalis, Founder & CEO, NG Architects

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NG Architects , an international architecture studio known for its work in luxury coastal and hillside residences, has been honored with multiple global awards for its recently completed Villa Pearl project on Roatán Island, Honduras. The recognition reinforces the studio’s reputation as a trusted global partner for private clients seeking high-end architectural design in the Caribbean and other international destinations.Villa Pearl received distinctions from respected institutions, including the Architecture Madrid Awards, BIG SEE Architecture Awards, Future House Awards, and the International Excellence Awards.Jurors highlighted the villa’s strong emotional impact and NG Architects’ skill in delivering ambitious, context-driven architecture in complex environments — from steep topography to challenging coastal and island conditions.Award juries noted Villa Pearl’s architectural clarity, emotional resonance, and sensitivity to place. The project was recognized for its contemporary coastal expression and its ability to respond effectively to the unique demands of a remote island site through a thoughtful, context-responsive design approach.These awards arrive as NG Architects continues to expand its global portfolio, now comprising more than 100 completed projects across over 30 countries. The studio is currently developing new work in Trinidad & Tobago, Dubai, Sharjah, Egypt, and Spain, responding to increasing demand for context-driven, high-end architectural design for complex coastal, hillside, and tropical sites.“These recognitions motivate our entire team,” added Ignas Vengalis, Founder and CEO of NG Architects. “We see growing interest from clients seeking experienced architects for ambitious environments. Villa Pearl is a strong example of what thoughtful, place-sensitive design can achieve.”About NG ArchitectsNG Architects is an award-winning international architecture studio specializing in luxury coastal villas, contemporary residences, and complex hillside projects. With a portfolio spanning more than 30 countries, the studio partners with private clients, developers, and global collaborators to deliver precise, context-driven architectural solutions from concept to completion.

Villa Pearl in Roatan island

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.