Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market CAGR to be at 1.7% from 2025 to 2029 | $40.74 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

In recent times, a slight escalation has been observed in the market size of anti-hypertensive drugs. It's projected to inflate from $37.42 billion in 2024 to reach $38.03 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. Factors such as environmental and lifestyle impacts, past market rivalry, old treatment preferences, economic circumstances, and previous global health patterns have contributed to the growth in the historic period.

In the upcoming years, a slight expansion is forecasted in the market size for anti-hypertensive drugs. The market is projected to reach ""$40.74 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. Reasons for the anticipated growth during this forecast period include affordability and cost-effectiveness, the development of new treatments, regulatory alterations and approvals, shifting demographics due to an aging population, and modifications in healthcare policies and reimbursement. Throughout this forecast period, key trends will include advancements in therapeutic innovation, changes in epidemiological patterns, evolution in the regulatory environment, modifications in healthcare policies, and progress in detecting and monitoring diseases.

Download a free sample of the anti-hypertensive drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2410&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

The burgeoning of the anti-hypertensive drug market can be heavily attributed to sedentary lifestyles. Factors such as junk food consumption, an absence of a well-rounded diet, and irregular sleep patterns due to erratic work schedules have led to a surge in hypertension. Suffering from hypertension significantly contributes to heart disease-related deaths (45%) and stroke-related deaths (51%). Therefore, the importance of medication in managing hypertension varies based on the severity of the condition. For instance, data from England's National Health Service in May 2023 shows an escalating trend of hypertension prevalence with age, from 9% in those aged 16-44, climbing to 60% in individuals aged 65 and above. This continuously progressive need for the product acts as a significant propeller for market growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

Major players in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbiVe Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Astra Zeneca plc

• Abbott Laboratories

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry?

Leading businesses in the anti-hypertensive drugs market are putting an emphasis on product innovation, introducing new products like Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets, in order to maintain a competitive advantage. Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Tablets are utilized in the treatment of hypertension. In an example from June 2023, the India-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Granules India Limited, launched this new tablet, which was green-lighted by the US-based federal agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These tablets target hypertension, aiming to reduce the patient's blood pressure. They are available in various strengths, including 25mg, 50mg, 100mg, and 200mg, working as beta-blockers to decrease the heart rate, minimize the heart’s workload, and ultimately bring down blood pressure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Report?

The anti-hypertensive drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapeutics: Diuretics, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, Beta Blockers, Alpha Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, Vasodilators

2) By Disease Source: Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

Subsegments:

1) By Diuretics: Thiazide Diuretics, Loop Diuretics, Potassium-Sparing Diuretics

2) By Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs): Losartan, Valsartan, Irbesartan, Candesartan

3) By Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors: Enalapril, Lisinopril, Ramipril, Benazepril

4) By Beta Blockers: Metoprolol, Atenolol, Carvedilol, Bisoprolol

5) By Alpha Blockers: Doxazosin, Prazosin, Terazosin

6) By Calcium Channel Blockers: Amlodipine, Diltiazem, Verapamil, Nifedipine

7) By Renin Inhibitors: Aliskiren

8) By Vasodilators: Hydralazine, Minoxidil

View the full anti-hypertensive drugs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-hypertensive-drugs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for anti-hypertensive drugs. However, the Middle East is projected to experience the most significant growth over the forecast period. The regions encompassed in the report on the anti-hypertensive drugs market are North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-global-market-report

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-hormonal-replacement-therapy-global-market-report

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hormonal-contraceptives-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.