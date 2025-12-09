Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Trends 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Worth?

In recent times, substantial growth has been observed in the market size for anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs. The market, which is projected to increase from $80.85 billion in 2024 to $85.08 billion in 2025, is predicted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The reasons contributing to this historic growth include a rising number of respiratory diseases, an increase in tobacco smoking, the impact of global warming, an aging population, the emergence of new markets, innovative drug discovery methods, and an escalation in healthcare spending.

In the upcoming years, the market for anti-asthmatics and COPD medications is anticipated to experience significant expansion, reaching a value of $105.07 billion by 2029. This accounts for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Several factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the rising trend of e-cigarettes/vaping, escalating obesity rates, technological advancements, and a large undiagnosed population. Additionally, the use of these drugs in treating COVID-19 patients and an increase in fat consumption play crucial roles. Notable market trends for the forecast period involve the development of probiotic drugs for asthma, expansion of anti-il-5 drugs portfolio, launching novel innovative products to fortify market presence amidst tough competition, greater investment in bioelectric medicines, an emphasis on collaborative efforts, bespoke treatment offerings, and designing combination drugs for enhanced results. Producing biologics to seize growing market demand for biologics is also a key trend.

What Are The Factors Driving The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market?

The market for anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs is primarily driven by controllable risk factors such as smoking, lack of physical activity, and an unhealthy diet. While there is a global decrease in smoking rates, there is an upward trend in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and others. For example, Indonesia is expected to see an increase in tobacco smokers by 24 million and Nigeria by 7 million by 2025, with China accounting for over 40% of the world's cigarette consumption. In terms of diet, high-income countries like the USA and Europe have higher levels of fatty acid intake, a known risk factor for Asthma and COPD. The World Health Organization states that in developed nations, over 35% of total energy needs are met with fatty acids compared to less than 20% in low-income countries, and under 25% in lower-middle-income countries.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market?

Major players in the Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• AstraZeneca plc

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Sector?

In an effort to boost their market profitability, major players in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market are introducing innovations like the fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Indacaterol plus Mometasone. This medication, delivered via the Breezhaler device, is a once-daily treatment targeting ongoing asthma management in patients. For example, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a US-based pharma company, launched this innovative fixed-dose combination (FDC) - Indacaterol plus Mometasone - in India in June 2022, catering to patients with uncontrollable asthma. This medication, named Indamet, is available in three formats, each containing a steady 150 mcg dose of Indacaterol but different Mometasone doses – 80 mcg, 160 mcg, and 320 mcg.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Share?

The anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Bronchodilators, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Combination Drugs

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, General Pharmacies, Online Retailers

3) By End User: Asthma Patients, COPD Patients

4) By Therapy: Preventive, Curative

5) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

6) By Age Group: Below 5, 5-14, 15-60, Above 60

Subsegments:

1) By Bronchodilators: Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABAs), Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABAs), Anticholinergics (Short-Acting And Long-Acting), Methylxanthines

2) By Anti-Inflammatory Drugs: Corticosteroids (Inhaled And Systemic), Leukotriene Modifiers, Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitors

3) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Anti-IgE Antibodies, Anti-IL-5 Antibodies, Anti-IL-4 Or IL-13 Antibodies

4) By Combination Drugs: Combination Bronchodilator Inhalers (LABA + LAMA), Inhaled Corticosteroid + Long-Acting Beta-Agonist (ICS + LABA)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market?

In 2024, North America outpaced other regions in the market for anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs. The Middle East, however, is predicted to register the highest growth pace in the worldwide market for these drugs in the prospective period. The report gives market insights for other regions as well, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.

