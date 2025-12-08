Shab Releases ‘Skin & Bones’ Music Video Detailing Husband’s Near-Fatal Accident, Also Launches Fashion Brand DropTrou

SHAB

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global pop artist Shab released the official music video for her deeply emotional single 'Skin & Bones', a visual narrative rooted in real-life trauma and survival. As reported in a new Music News feature, the video recounts the devastating car accident that nearly claimed her husband’s life six years ago and the long road to recovery that followed.

The video opens in silence: white text against black reveals that Shab’s husband survived a catastrophic crash, and that the months after would change their lives forever. From there, the story plunges into chaos, rain pounding twisted metal, emergency lights flashing against a totaled vehicle wrapped around a tree, firefighters ripping through wreckage as Shab runs toward the scene.

As detailed by Music News, Shab was thousands of miles away in Los Angeles when she received the call that her husband had been critically injured in Dallas. 'Skin & Bones' captures what she describes as the suspended terror of that moment, the waiting, the shock, and the fear before answers arrive.

“‘Skin & Bones’ started out as a very melancholic song, with its roots buried in a time when we understood that my husband was going to survive a catastrophic car wreck but were unsure that he would ever function normally again,” Shab told Music News. "But with the miracles of modern science, dozens of procedures, and patience, we have been able to experience normalcy in our lives, and without most people realising in the first place the trauma that we endured.”

Still, revisiting the trauma during filming proved overwhelming. “I was surprised as to how difficult certain moments proved during the video production,” Shab said. “I mentally tried to put myself back at the same time of the accident. I tried to channel that recall of desperation that I had for twelve hours while returning to Dallas immediately after the accident, not knowing what outcome that I would encounter upon my arrival. I probably broke into tears almost a dozen times during the production.”



A Parallel Launch: From Survival to Utility with DropTrou.

Alongside the release of 'Skin & Bones,' this weekend also marks the official launch of Shab’s fashion brand, DropTrou.

In separate commentary shared through the DropTrou brand, Shab explained that the concept was sparked by a problem many women quietly endure: “DropTrou — which is a real term — is a brand born of many years of frustration with having to undress in public restrooms while wearing a jumpsuit. So during late 2024, I began exploring the possibility of launching a jumpsuit brand engineered towards simply allowing a women to drop the back of her jumpsuit when nature called."

Those early designs were tested discreetly as wardrobe in the official music video for her track 'DIRTY'. The goal was to evaluate real-world movement, fit, and utility before a broader launch. "For maybe a decade, my primary daily wear has been athleisure clothing – and primarily jumpsuits. But over that time, I have had dozens of conversations with my girlfriends and more recently my dancers about The Problem with wearing jumpsuits – the need for women to nearly fully disrobe in order to use the restroom. And after a series of conversations during late 2024, we realized that there were answers for The Problem: but that no one was really seizing the opportunity."

That problem, she explained, is the near-total disrobing required in restrooms — a design oversight few brands have meaningfully addressed. Utility, she adds, is not optional for DropTrou: "The ultimate utility of the brand was rooted in the concept that it had to look great, feel great and move seamlessly with a woman’s activity. So from that standpoint, the thought that DropTrou jumpsuits had to work for bodies in motion was foundational to the brand."

Shab is also candid about what she believes the fashion industry still gets wrong: “Frankly, I think that too many fashion lines are concocted by men who never have to wear their creations. I have worn too many items during my lifetime that looked beautiful but were frankly uncomfortable. DropTrou is a brand where women are designing for their sisterhood. We believe that a stylish flair should be wedded to — and not divorced from — utility and comfort. While a bit tongue in cheek, DropTrou was designed For Women Who Go!"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.