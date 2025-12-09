Antacids Market to Reach $11.18 Billion by 2029 with 3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Antacids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Antacids Market Size And Growth?

There has been consistent growth in the size of the antacids market in the past few years. The market is projected to rise from a value of $9.63 billion in 2024 to $9.94 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The previous growth throughout the historical period can be accounted for by factors such as past pricing and easy availability, changes in dietary habits, economic circumstances and lifestyle alternations, progress in the medical field, and heightened awareness, and historical shifts in population demographics.

The market size of antacids is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, escalating to ""$11.18 billion in 2029 with a 3.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The projected growth within the forecast period can be linked to factors such as competitive market and industry trends, consumer likings and brand fidelity, environmental influences, changes in lifestyle, evolving health issues, economic scenarios, and spending on healthcare. The primary trends anticipated within the forecast period embrace increased awareness about health, advancements in technology, consumer inclination towards natural treatments, changes in regulations and adherence, along with a surge in cases of digestive disorders.

Download a free sample of the antacids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2415&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Antacids Market?

The increased occurrence of acidity due to unhealthy lifestyle decisions is a major force pushing the expansion of the antacids market. Unhealthy lifestyles include sedentary work environments, low-quality sleep, and inconsistent eating schedules, all of which can elevate stomach acidity levels, causing gastroesophageal reflux disease. As per the American College of Gastroenterology, approximately 60 million Americans are affected by gastroesophageal reflux disease. This propels the need for antacids.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Antacids Market?

Major players in the Antacids include:

• Walmart Equate LLC

• Private Label

• Pfizer Inc

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Antacids Market?

The antacid market is witnessing an emerging trend in the form of mouth-melting antacids. Previous formats of antacid delivery like tablets, liquids, and powders have been supplemented by innovative mouth-melting antacids, composed of granules that dissolve effortlessly in the mouth. These micro-granules incorporated in the antacid mimic the effects of effervescence. Sun pharma’s 'Pepmelt', an instant relief mouth-melting antacid is an example of this change, combining the benefits of herbal components with this modern mouth-melting technology.

How Is The Antacids Market Segmented?

The antacids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents

2) By Formulation Type: Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Other Formulation Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs): Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole

2) By H2 Antagonists: Ranitidine, Famotidine, Cimetidine, Nizatidine

3) By Acid Neutralizers: Antacids, Sodium Bicarbonate

4) By Pro-Motility Agents: Metoclopramide, Domperidone

View the full antacids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Antacids Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the antacids market. It is predicted that the Middle East will have the quickest rate of growth within the global antacids market. The report on the antacids market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Antacids Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastrointestinal Drug Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Smart Pills Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-pills-global-market-report

Organ On Chip Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organ-on-chip-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.