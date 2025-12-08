NASCAR Driver Logan Misuraca Set to Return to Daytona for 2026 ARCA Menards Series Opener with City Garage Motorsports

NASCAR Driver Logan Misuraca

Florida native returns to her proving ground, bringing elite drafting skill and superspeedway confidence to Daytona’s biggest stage.

Being a Florida local returning to my favorite race weekend of the year makes this moment even more special.” — Logan Misuraca

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising NASCAR talent and Florida native Logan Misuraca is officially returning to the track where it all began, as she is set to compete in the ARCA Menards Series 200 at Daytona International Speedway to open the 2026 ARCA National Series season. Misuraca will pilot the No. 85 Orlando Health Ford Fusion with City Garage Motorsports A racer since just four years old, Misuraca has built her career from the ground up — from quarter midgets and karts to stock cars — through relentless determination, entirely sponsor-funded efforts, and a reputation for thriving under pressure. Unlike many drivers with family-funded backing, Misuraca continues to actively seek partnerships with brands that believe in her talent, work ethic, and long-term vision as she climbs the NASCAR ladder.Beyond the track, Misuraca is also the founder of 1 in a Million, a mental health and motivation initiative created to support athletes and individuals facing adversity, as well as the creator of Drive Dollars, an educational platform that teaches grassroots racers how to secure sponsorships, build their brand, and create sustainable racing careers.Daytona International Speedway holds deep personal significance for Misuraca. Through her time at NASCAR Racing Experience, where she logged daily laps at Daytona, the high banks became her training ground — shaping her race instincts, comfort in traffic, and mastery of pack racing.“Daytona has always felt like home to me,” said Misuraca. “With my experience in the draft and at high speeds, this is the perfect place to showcase my skillset as we open the ARCA National Series season. Being a Florida local returning to my favorite race weekend of the year makes this moment even more special.”Misuraca’s 2026 Daytona return carries added weight, as her last start at the superspeedway came in 2023, followed by seasons spent grinding to secure the sponsorship funding required to return to competition at the national level.“To be back at Daytona in 2026 after everything it took to secure my return is incredibly meaningful,” Misuraca added. “Every race I compete in represents countless hours of outreach, pitching, and persistence behind the scenes.”Misuraca returns to the superspeedway with gratitude and momentum as she continues to break barriers for women in motorsports.“I’m incredibly grateful to City Garage Motorsports, Stuart, Mike, and Ryan for trusting me with this opportunity and believing in what I bring to the track,” she added. “This is bigger than just a race — it’s about representing the Female First and Girl Power initiative, building opportunities for women in the sport, and proving that we belong at the front of the field.”Alongside Misuraca’s Daytona start, CGM will field Becca Monnopoli and Quinn Davis in the ARCA East Series in the No. 85 and No. 5, further strengthening the team’s commitment to women in racing.“I’m so proud of Becca and Quinn and excited to watch what they accomplish this season,” Misuraca said. “Every lap they run opens doors for the next generation of girls in our sport.”With Daytona as both her proving ground and homecoming — and with momentum building on and off the track through racing, advocacy, and education — Logan Misuraca enters 2026 ready to make a statement on one of motorsports’ biggest stages.Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the 2026 season.

