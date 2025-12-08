LA Jury Awards Record $103 Million in Largest Age Discrimination Verdict in U.S. History Against Liberty Mutual

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark decision sending shockwaves through corporate America, a Los Angeles jury has awarded $103 million to plaintiff Joy Slagel in what is believed to be the largest age discrimination verdict ever recorded in the United States. The verdict was returned against Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, one of the nation’s largest insurers.The jury found Liberty Mutual liable for age discrimination, age-based harassment, and retaliation after Ms. Slagel, a 30-year employee with a strong performance record, reported patterns she believed reflected a corporate preference for younger workers. According to testimony, Ms. Slagel and other long-tenured employees observed sweeping staffing changes and shifting workplace dynamics that disproportionately impacted older workers.Despite her three decades of strong performance, Ms. Slagel was terminated shortly after filing internal complaints. At trial, she argued that the investigation leading to her termination was manufactured as a pretext to silence her and remove older, higher-paid employees from the company. The jury agreed, siding with Ms. Slagel on all three causes of action.“This verdict is a resounding message to corporations nationwide: age discrimination is illegal, it is harmful, and juries will hold employers accountable,” said Justin Shegerian, lead trial attorney and founder of Shegerian & Associates, who represented Ms. Slagel along with attorneys Mahru Madjidi, Aaron Gbewonyo, and Deepika Chandrashekar.Verdict BreakdownPhase 1 (12/3/25): $20,000,000 — Noneconomic compensatory damagesPhase 2 (12/5/25): $83,000,000 — Punitive damagesTotal Verdict: $103,000,000Case No. BC648246“Today is a better day for employees everywhere” Shegerian added.About Shegerian & AssociatesShegerian & Associates is the nation’s leading employment law firm, dedicated exclusively to representing employees in civil rights cases including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Known for securing record-setting verdicts, the firm has billions in results on behalf of workers whose rights have been violated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.