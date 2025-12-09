Biosecurity Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Biosecurity Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biosecurity market is dominated by a mix global healthcare firms, biotech companies, and specialized solution providers. These players are focusing on advanced containment systems, real-time pathogen detection, and antimicrobial innovations to strengthen global health security and regulatory compliance. Strategic collaborations and rising investments in biosurveillance and laboratory safety are shaping the competitive landscape and creating new opportunities for growth and partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Biosecurity Market?

According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The safety and industrial division of the company partially involved in biosecurity market provides the personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, closure and masking systems, electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, structural adhesives, and personal protective equipment.

How Concentrated Is the Biosecurity Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmented reflects numerous small and medium-sized players competing across healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology segments. Major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Ecolab Inc., and Siemens Healthineers lead through advanced biosafety technologies, decontamination systems, and diagnostic innovations, while firms like Ginkgo Bioworks, Zoetis, and Biobest focus on genetic monitoring, veterinary biosecurity, and biological control solutions. The market’s fragmentation is driven by high technical complexity, stringent regulatory standards, and the growing need for region-specific biosecurity measures. As global health surveillance and pandemic preparedness initiatives expand, increased collaboration, mergers, and technological integration are expected to drive gradual consolidation, enhancing the market presence of key players and fostering innovation across the biosecurity ecosystem.

• Leading companies include:

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (5%)

o 3M Company (5%)

o Ecolab Inc. (4%)

o Siemens Healthineers (4%)

o Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (1%)

o Zoetis Inc. (1%)

o Biobest (1%)

o Bayer AG (CropScience) (1%)

o BASF SE (1%)

o Emergent BioSolutions (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Kersia Group, Neogen Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Farm Health Guardian Inc., Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Nove Technologies Inc., SIGA Technologies Inc., and Liberty BioSecurity LLC. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Biosafety Society of Iran, the Saudi Aquaculture Society (SAS), the Eurasian Biosafety Association (EBS), the International Federation of Biosafety Associations (IFBA), and the Asia-Pacific Biosafety Association (A-PBA). are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Sartorius AG, BioMérieux SA, BSL BIOSERVICE Scientific Laboratories GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Gedeon Richter Plc., BioGnost Ltd., Enzym Group, Krka d. d., and Peters & Burg Agrochemical Holding. are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: Eurofarma Laboratórios S.A., Biogénesis Bagó S.A., Koppert Biological Systems Inc., Vittia Group, and Certis USA LLC. are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovating antimicrobial solutions helps in improving animal health.

• Example: MSD Animal Health spray-on antimicrobial solution (April 2025) assigns unique protection against bacteria, fungi, mold and algae. Designed for livestock farms

• This innovation helps in pathogen control and enhancing animal health outcomes globally.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new product to strengthen market position

• Forming strategic partnerships with governments and research institutions to expand biosecurity infrastructure.

• Focusing on Investing in sustainable and eco-friendly disinfection solutions

• Expanding regional manufacturing and supply chain networks to ensure rapid response.

