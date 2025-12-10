Honored to be selected as the Top Ten Most Trustworthy Realtors in Florida in 2025

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff: Building Trust Through Three Decades of ServiceTop 10 Trustworthy Realtors in Florida Who Truly Go Above and Beyond for Their ClientsIn the gentle rhythm of Vero Beach, where the Atlantic breeze meets quiet streets lined with royal poincianas, two names have become synonymous with trust: Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff. For more than 35 years, this unassuming partnership has guided families, retirees, investors, and second-home buyers through one of life’s biggest decisions, closing over 2,000 transactions and more than $1 billion in coastal Florida real estate. Yet if you ask either man what they’re most proud of, they won’t mention the numbers. They’ll tell you about the clients who have become lifelong friends. Working under the Vero Premier Properties banner with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Ben and Vance have deliberately built a practice that feels more like a trusted advisory than a sales machine.While many agents chase the next listing photo or viral reel, these two still pick up the phone on the first ring, still remember birthdays, and still show up with a toolbox when a former client mentions a leaky faucet years after closing. What sets them apart starts with an almost old-school devotion to relationships. Ben, with his calm demeanor and encyclopedic knowledge of Indian River County’s barrier-island properties, has a gift for translating complex market data into plain English. Vance, the extrovert of the duo and a natural storyteller, brings warmth and relentless follow-through; he’s the one who will drive to Jensen Beach at 8 p.m. because a buyer wants to see the moonlight on the Indian River Lagoon.Together, they finish each other’s sentences the way only partners of three-and-a-half decades can .Long before “concierge real estate” became a marketing buzzword, Ben and Vance were living it. Their financial concierge service is legendary in Vero Beach. Need a referral to a top-tier CPA who understands 1031 exchanges? They can help. Looking for an estate attorney who actually returns calls on weekends? Already in their contacts. They’ve arranged private yacht transport for a vintage Chris-Craft that came with a waterfront purchase, coordinated international wire transfers at odd hours to lock in a deal, and even helped a snowbird client find a trusted caregiver for an aging Labrador while the owners wintered in Vero. Closing day, for them, is only chapter one. Technology, surprisingly, is another quiet strength. Ben and Vance launched the only comprehensive real estate app serving Florida’s East Coast from Titusville to Jupiter, giving clients instant access to new listings, price changes, and hyper-local market reports long before the national portals caught up. Yet they insist the app is simply a tool; the real value still happens in conversation. Their community footprint runs just as deep.Vance served as president of the Exchange Club of Indian River, leading initiatives that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to prevent child abuse, one of the most active chapters in the nation during his tenure. Ben has quietly mentored dozens of newer agents, sharing not just market insights but the harder-to-teach lessons about integrity. Both men serve on local foundation boards, and can be found every December flipping pancakes at the Vero Beach exchange pancake breakfast. repeatedly use the same phrases in reviews: “They treated my $300,000 condo purchase with the same care as my neighbor’s $6 million oceanfront estate.” “They talked me out of a bad investment that would have been a disaster; nobody else would have done that.” “Thirty years later, they still send a card every anniversary of our closing .”In an industry that sometimes feels transactional, Ben and Vance have chosen the road less traveled, one paved with consistency, transparency, and genuine caring. They’ve watched Vero Beach evolve from a sleepy retirement haven to one of America’s most desirable coastal enclaves, yet their core promise has never changed: your goals become their goals, your worries become their worries, and long after the sign comes down, they’re still in your corner. That is why, year after year, when local publications and national rankings search Florida for the most trustworthy real estate professionals, Ben Bryk and Vance Brinkerhoff remain at the very top.

