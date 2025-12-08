Lulu Partners with Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026; Launch Community Engagement Initiative to Promote Active Lifestyle

Inauguration of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 community engagement initiative at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi

Visitors can take part in the “Walk to Mars” experience, adding their steps to a national target of 54 million kms, symbolises UAE’s 54th year of its Union

Initiatives like these help us ensure that the journey to 2026 is shaped by inclusivity, accessibility, and the belief that movement belongs to everyone.” — Salem Al Akbari, Chief Director, Abu Dhabi Open Masters Games 2026

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lulu , the Official Retail and Lifestyle Partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 , has launched a community engagement initiative at Al Wahda Mall to encourage residents to embrace an active lifestyle, explore new sports, and register for the Games. The initiative also features the “Walk to Mars” challenge, inviting customers to contribute steps toward the national goal of covering 54 million kilometres collectively.The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, one of the world’s leading multi-sport international events, will take place from 6 to 15 February 2026 across 22 venues in Abu Dhabi. The Games aim to promote healthy living, strengthen community spirit, and celebrate a shared passion for sport.Over 25,000 participants from around the world are expected to compete in more than 30 sports, including six traditional Emirati games and 18 disciplines for People of Determination.The community engagement initiative at Al Wahda Mall provides visitors with an interactive experience to discover sports, and to participate in challenges. Salem Al Akbari, Chief Director for the Abu Dhabi Open Masters Games 2026 officially launched the initiative in the presence of Jens Holm, CEO, IMGA; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu; Mohamed Althaf, Global Operations Director and Chief Sustainability Officer of Lulu; V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications of Lulu and others.Salem Al Akbari, Chief Director for the Abu Dhabi Open Masters Games 2026, said, '' Through our collaboration with Lulu , we are building a more active and connected community as we move towards the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. By bringing this experience to Al Wahda Mall, we are creating opportunities for people to discover the spirit of the Games, explore the wide range of sports available, and take their first steps towards participating. Initiatives like these help us ensure that the journey to 2026 is shaped by inclusivity, accessibility, and the belief that movement belongs to everyone.” said“As the Official Retail and Lifestyle Partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, we see this collaboration as a natural extension of our commitment to community wellbeing and our wider CSR vision. Supporting initiatives that encourage active living and healthier lifestyles and take meaningful steps towards a more active future. We are proud to stand alongside our partners on the journey to 2026 and contribute to a movement that inspires participation across all ages.” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu.The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 initiative features a dedicated “Walk to Mars” experience, inviting visitors to contribute steps toward the national target of collectively covering 54 million kilometres. The challenge symbolises both the UAE’s 54th year of its Union and the collective spirit that defines the Open Masters Games. Visitors can also explore the “Find Your Sport” experience, which introduces the wide range of more than 30 sports available during the Games, helping individuals identify the sport that aligns with their interests and fitness goals, in addition to other activities.Registration kiosks are open now at Lulu for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 for all individuals aged 30 and above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.