Aimei Yang Wins Dual AI Culinary Honors at the Gourmand Awards 30th Anniversary, Redefining the Future of Gastronomy

Awards-Winning Author, Gourmand Awards (2024-2025) Cover of 'NEXT BITE: Space-Art Culinary Journey' by Aimei Helen Yang, featuring 100 futuristic dish designs and space-inspired culinary art. Best Food & AI Book In The World

Award-Winning Author and Global Brand Strategist Sets New Benchmark in AI Cuisine, Future Dining, and Space-Art Gastronomy

In today’s attention-economy dining world, chefs must create dishes that are not only delicious but visually iconic, emotionally resonant, and media-ready.” — Futuristic Culinary Strategist

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 30th Anniversary Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, Futuristic Culinary & Aesthetic Strategist Aimei Helen Yang achieved a landmark double win. Her books Futuristic Flavors AI Edition and Next Bite: Space-Art Culinary Journey were awarded Best Food & AI Book in the World for two consecutive years. Futuristic Flavors AI Edition additionally received the prestigious Best of the Best – AI (1995–2025) honor.These achievements solidify Yang’s global leadership at the intersection of AI gastronomy, Michelin-level design, experiential dining, and cultural storytelling. Featuring 200+ original futuristic dish concepts, her work blends food heritage with space-art aesthetics, futurism, romantic minimalism, and fashion-driven design—a creative direction increasingly sought after by Michelin-star chefs and luxury dining innovators.A Visionary Contribution to AI Gastronomy and Michelin-Level CreativityThe awards were presented during the Saudi Feast Food Festival in Riyadh by Edouard Cointreau, President of the Gourmand Awards, who praised Yang's contribution: “Congratulations to Aimei Yang on this visionary work exploring the relationship between food and technology. It shows how AI can spark creativity, break culinary boundaries, and transform the way chefs think and innovate. With its fusion of Michelin-star sensibility, space-age aesthetics, and Oriental cultural wisdom, the book invites us into a new era where imagination meets precision. Aimei, your work is provocative, beautiful, and truly revolutionary.”Shaping the Future of Michelin-Level InnovationWith nearly three decades of global PR and brand leadership experience, Yang provides strategic insight into how culinary leaders can succeed in today’s attention-economy dining landscape—where dishes must be not only delicious but also visually iconic and emotionally resonant. “In today’s social-media-driven world, tasting good is no longer enough,” Yang says.“For Michelin chefs, the new standard is cuisine that is delicious, visually stunning, and deeply experiential. We are moving from recipes to concepts.”Global Initiatives for 2026 and BeyondLooking ahead, Yang is expanding her influence across the future of gastronomy through:• Chef masterclasses on AI creativity and space-art aesthetics• Culinary innovation labs exploring future-ready dish design• Trend reports on AI food design, future plating, and dining psychology• International exhibitions merging food, design, technology, and narrativeHer mission is to advance a new era where space-inspired gastronomy, AI-driven creativity, cultural meaning, and multi-sensory design redefine global culinary evolution.________________________________________About the Gourmand AwardsFounded in 1995 and drawing entries from over 200 countries, the Gourmand Awards are the world’s leading international competition recognizing excellence in food and drink publishing. The 30th Anniversary event in Riyadh welcomed guests from 96 nations, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s rise as a global hub for innovative culinary culture.About Aimei Helen YangYang is a Futuristic Culinary & Space-Aesthetic Strategist and a two-time Gourmand World Cookbook Awards winner (2024–2025). She merges AI creativity, Eastern aesthetics, Western artistry, space imagination, and cross-cultural storytelling to redefine the frontier of culinary innovation. An ICIF-certified Italian chef with 28 years of global PR and brand experience—including leadership roles at IHG,Wal-Mart and Hill+Knowlton Strategies—Yang bridges gastronomy, design, technology, and the emerging space-experience economy. She also holds credentials from MIT’s New Space Economy Program and mentors innovators at Tsinghua University and the China-UK Low Carbon College.

