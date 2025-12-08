Axis Integrated Mental Health Partners with Propagate Hope Counseling to Reach 266K Coloradans at Risk of Suicide

Axis integrated mental health onboarded Propagate Hope Counseling as its latest premier partner to reach 266K coloradans who are at the risk of suicide. Know more. Propagate Hope Counseling Logo without Background

Colorado Clinics Collaborate to Transform Treatment for Trauma, Depression, and Anxiety

By partnering with high-quality providers like Propagate Hope, we can connect more people to holistic, transformative care beyond just meds and support Colorado’s mental health providers to thrive.” — Liesl Perez

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health announced a strategic partnership with Propagate Hope Counseling designed to expand access to Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy while helping smaller therapy practices better support patients who may be unaware of cutting-edge, insurance-covered mental health treatment options.

Through this collaboration, more Colorado patients will gain access to effective, evidence-based trauma therapy while also benefiting from increased awareness of advanced treatments such as Deep TMS and Spravato – therapies that are often covered by insurance but remain underutilized due to a lack of provider infrastructure, education, and coordination.

“Colorado’s mental health crisis has only gotten worse in the last year, with adult mental health ranking #48 of all states,” said Liesl Perez, co-founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health. “By partnering with high-quality providers like Propagate Hope, we can connect more people to holistic, transformative care beyond just meds and support Colorado’s mental health providers to thrive.”

The partnership enables Propagate Hope to stay focused on trauma-informed healing while giving their patients streamlined access to award-winning, locally owned and operated psychiatric care, medication management, Deep TMS, Spravato, and insurance navigation. At the same time, Propagate Hope gains access to operational and clinical infrastructure that would be difficult or expensive to build independently.

“Many clients don’t realize treatments like Deep TMS or Spravato, which boast as much as an 82% efficacy rate, exist or that their insurance covers them,” said Tim Kelly of Propagate Hope Counseling. “Axis Integrated Mental Health’s neuroplasticity-building treatments can make it much easier for clients to heal in combination with IFS therapy.”

This collaboration directly supports Axis Integrated Mental Health’s 266K Project, a mission to prevent the estimated 266,000 Coloradans experiencing serious thoughts of suicide from dying by improving statewide access to effective, coordinated care. Rather than growing solely through its own practice, Axis is focused on strengthening independent clinics by sharing marketing and operational knowledge, referring patients, and providing support for advanced treatments when needed.

“Saving lives at scale doesn’t happen by building a single large clinic,” added Liesl Perez. “The only way we can achieve our goal to reduce the number of people with serious thoughts of suicide in Colorado is to enable hundreds of smaller clinics to reach more people. This is challenging in a state that spends less than other states on mental health, with insurance companies that aren’t being held accountable, and a shortage of providers to serve the need.”

As part of this broader mission, Axis is actively sharing its operational and marketing playbooks with partner clinics, including guidance on insurance optimization, patient education, prior authorizations, care coordination, and ethical patient acquisition strategies. These same learnings will be shared publicly through the Practice Power Workshop taking place on January 17, where mental health practice owners will receive hands-on training from marketing, HR, and billing specialists to help them grow sustainably, operate efficiently, and expand access to advanced, covered treatments.

“This partnership is one example of the ecosystem we’re building,” said Liesl Perez. “We want everyone who can help people feel better, from primary care physicians to business coaches, to connect to more people, and we’re willing to share the trade secrets that made us the best mental health clinic in Denver and Boulder with everyone.”

About Propagate Hope Counseling

Propagate Hope Counseling is a Colorado-based therapy practice specializing in Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy and trauma-informed care for depression, anxiety, and complex PTSD. Their clinicians are trained in parts work and non-pathologizing therapeutic approaches designed to help clients build self-compassion and long-term healing. Through partnership with Axis, Propagate Hope clients now benefit from coordinated access to psychiatric care and advanced, insurance-covered treatment options while maintaining continuity of trauma-focused therapy. Learn more at propagatehopecounseling.com.

About Axis Integrated Mental Health

Axis Integrated Mental Health is an award-winning Colorado-based mental health organization providing integrated psychiatry, therapy, and advanced treatments including Deep TMS and Spravato. Founded in 2019, Axis operates across Aurora, Boulder, Westminster, and Denver Tech Center and has underwritten more than $400,000 in pro bono care. Axis is the creator of the 266K Project, a statewide mission to prevent suicide by expanding access, strengthening clinics, and improving patient awareness of effective mental health treatment. Learn more or register for the Practice Power Workshop at axismh.com.

Schedule Your Integrated Care Plan Today

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression, anxiety, treatment-resistant conditions, or complex trauma, coordinated care combining IFS therapy, Deep TMS, Spravato, and psychiatric expertise is now accessible across Denver, Boulder, Westminster, Aurora, and the Denver Tech Center.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about integrated care plans, visit axismh.com or call (720) 400-7025

For partnership inquiries, contact: info@axismh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.