Sushi Restaurants Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Sushi Restaurants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Sushi Restaurants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Sushi Restaurants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Sushi Restaurants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sushi Restaurants market is dominated by a mix of global restaurant chains, regional culinary brands, and independent local establishments. Companies are focusing on menu innovation, sustainable seafood sourcing, digital ordering platforms, and immersive dining experiences to strengthen market presence and enhance customer loyalty. Understanding the competitive landscape, shifting consumer preferences, and emerging regional trends is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, brand differentiation, and strategic expansion within the global sushi dining industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Sushi Restaurants Market?

According to our research, Food & Life Companies Ltd. led global sales in 2024 with a 15% market share. The company is completely involved in the sushi restaurants market, provides Japan’s largest conveyor-belt sushi chains, offering a broad menu of nigiri, rolls, and seasonal specialty items at value price points. The group supports high-volume dine-in operations (kaiten/conveyor format), takeout and delivery, and international expansion across Asia. It runs centralized supply and quality systems to maintain consistency across outlets and leverages promotions and limited-time menus to drive repeat visits

How Concentrated Is the Sushi Restaurants Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 46% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the strong market presence of established players, brand recognition, and scale of operations, while smaller competitors cater to regional and niche segments. Leading companies such as Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. dominate the market through strong product portfolios, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in automated and rotary microtome systems. Other key players, including Sakura Finetek Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., BIOBASE Group, and RWD Life Science Co. Ltd, focus on specialized and cost-effective solutions to cater to diverse laboratory needs. As demand for high-quality tissue diagnostics and digital pathology integration rises, the market is expected to witness further consolidation, strategic collaborations, and technological advancements to enhance precision, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy.

• Leading companies include:

o Food & Life Companies Ltd. (formerly Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd) (15%)

o Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. (Hamazushi Co. Ltd.) (10%)

o Kura Sushi, Inc. (10%)

o COLOWIDE CO., LTD (Kappa Create Co., Ltd. (Kappa Sushi)) (3%)

o Genki Sushi Co. Ltd. (3%)

o Sushi Daily (3%)

o Itsu Ltd. (1%)

o Wasabi Co. Limited (1%)

o Yo! Sushi Ltd. (1%)

o Sushi Tei Pte Ltd. (0.4%)

Request a free sample of the Sushi Restaurants Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=25114&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Mr. Sushi, Rock N Roll Sushi, Food & Life Companies Ltd., RA Sushi, Benihana, Inc., Kura Sushi USA, Sushi Roku, Nobu Restaurants, Sugarfish by Sushi Noz, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Sushi Yasuda, Sushi Nakazawa, Bento Sushi, Kinka Family, Sushi Shop, TORA Sushi, Kibo Sushi House, Aji Sai Sushi, Sushi Kaji, and Spring Sushi are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Sushi Zoku, Sushi Izu, Sukiyabashi Jiro, Sushiro, Sushi Sushi, Ginza Onodera, Kura Sushi, Hama Sushi (Hamazushi), Sai Gyō no Bansan, Haevichi Hotel & Resort, and Sushi Mer. and more are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Itsu Ltd., Wasabi Co. Limited, Yo! Sushi Ltd., Wasabi, Sushi Mania, and Sticks 'N' Sushi UK Limited are some of the leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Japanos, CUDO, Kura Sushi, Hama Sushi (Hamazushi), Sai Gyō no Bansan, and Sushiro are some of the leading companies in this region.

• South America: SushiClub, Temakeria & Cia, Sushilito, Sushi Pop, and Kokoro Sushi are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Responsible And Traceable Seafood Sourcing is transforming dining efficiency and customer engagement.

• Example: Kura Sushi tech‑enhanced outlet in Boulder, Colorado (July 2025) assigns touchscreen ordering at each table, automated plate‑count billing and a fully conveyor‑belt delivery system.

• These innovations leverage automation to scale efficiently while minimizing labor reliance.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching menu innovation and limited-time offerings to strengthen market position

• Enhancing digital ordering, delivery platforms, and mobile apps

• Focusing on sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly practices

• Leveraging global or via franchise partnerships for scalable risk management

Access the detailed Sushi Restaurants report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sushi-restaurants-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.