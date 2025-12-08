Phygital School Games engage thousands of students across Latin America

Phygital School Games in Brazil Phygital School Games in Guatemala Phygital School Games in Colombia

WPC members in Guatemala, Colombia, and Brazil showcase successful rollout of youth sports program combining physical competition with digital gaming

BRAZIL, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the landmark agreement signed earlier this year by four World Phygital Community (WPC) members in Latin America, the Phygital School Games initiative has successfully launched across Guatemala, Colombia, and Brazil, engaging thousands of young participants and demonstrating the growing appetite for phygital sports in the region.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Guatemalan Esports Association, is designed to empower young people through the combination of digital gaming and physical activity. Beyond competition, the program encourages healthy, active lifestyles while supporting educational goals and positive youth engagement through the values of sport, discipline, and teamwork.

In Guatemala, the Phygital School Games held on September 1, 2025, at the Swiss American School, organized by the National Electronic Sports Association of Guatemala (ADEG), brought together 30 schools and academies featuring competitions in Phygital Football, Phygital Basketball, and Phygital Dancing, along with a Phygital Inclusive category. Winners were crowned across all disciplines, with Nakahi Club winning Phygital Football, Futsal García taking Phygital Basketball, and Hada Cardona from Sinai School claiming the Phygital Dancing title.

In Colombia, the initiative is currently in the qualifying phase, organized in partnership with the District Institute of Recreation and Sports (IDRD) under the Bogotá Mayor's Office. The program has already reached more than 15,000 students through Phygital Dancing sessions, with over 100 under 17-year-old dancers from public schools competing ahead of finals at the Phygital Rivals tournament in January 2026.

In Brazil, Phygital Brazil and FEDEESP (São Paulo State School Sports Federation) signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement to introduce phygital schools across São Paulo and later nationwide. The partnership debuted at COB EXPO 2025 in São Paulo, organized by the Brazilian Olympic Committee, where 12 schools competed in Phygital Basketball and Phygital Football, marking the launch of Brazil's first Phygital School Circuit and celebrating FEDEESP's 25th anniversary.

"These events across Latin America show what's possible when we bring phygital sports into schools and communities," said Dan Merkley, Chairperson and Managing Director of the World Phygital Community. "From Guatemala's inclusive competition to Colombia's reach into public education and Brazil's agreement with FEDEESP, we're seeing young people respond enthusiastically to a format that reflects how they naturally experience sport today. This is exactly the kind of grassroots momentum that will shape the future of phygital competition."

With the implementation of the Phygital School Games across these three countries, the initiative is expected to engage more students, encourage the creation of additional regional tournaments, and establish a sustainable structure for the growth of phygital sports in Latin America. The WPC, which is now active in over 115 countries, sees these developments as crucial steps in expanding access, creativity, and participation in phygital sports globally.

As phygital sport continues to gain traction worldwide, the Phygital School Games serve as a powerful model for how the fusion of physical and digital competition can be integrated into education systems, inspire youth participation, and create lasting positive impact in communities.

About the World Phygital Community (WPC):

The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

For further information please contact: press@worldphygital.org

