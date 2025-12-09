RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Anticipated to Grow at 22.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery. The market is predicted to rise from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $2.13 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The expansion during the historic period is linked to advancements in understanding disease genetics, discoveries in genomics and proteomics, challenges related to drug resistance, increased investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and the emergence of RNA therapeutics.

The market for RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery is predicted to expand exponentially in the upcoming years, with estimation to reach $4.85 billion by 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The notable growth anticipated in the aforementioned duration can be credited to the broadening scope of RNA epigenetics study, RNA-seq and functional genomics, amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI), patient-oriented strategies, and drug delivery mediated by exosomes. Trends expected to have a major impact on the market in the forecast period encompass the introduction of RNA editing technologies, advancements in the field of CRISPR technology, technological breakthroughs, progression in RNA biology, and the application of RNA targeting in curing neurodegenerative diseases.

Download a free sample of the rna targeting small molecule drug discovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12480&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

The escalating incidence of diseases such as cancer, genetic abnormalities, and viral infections is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the RNA-targeted small-molecule drug discovery market. Distinguished by the irrepressible expansion of body cells, cancer refers to a spectrum of diseases. Viral infections, on the other hand, are infections initiated by minuscule infectious entities that can only multiply inside the cells of living organisms. These diseases are associated with defective genetic material and genes, which can be treated using therapeutics formulated through RNA targeting-based methodologies. For instance, a report published by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, in February 2024, stated that there were approximately 20 million fresh cases of cancer and around 9.7 million deaths worldwide in 2022. Lung cancer topped the list with 2.5 million new cases (12.4%), followed by female breast cancer (2.3 million cases, 11.6%), colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases, 9.6%), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases, 7.3%), and stomach cancer (970,000 cases, 4.9%). By 2050, it is predicted that fresh cases of cancer will surge by 77%, approximating over 35 million annually. Hence, the growing incidence of cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections fuels the expansion of the RNA-targeted small-molecule drug discovery market.

Who Are The Key Players In The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Industry?

Major players in the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck & Co. Inc

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market?

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the process of drug discovery is emerging as a prominent trend in the small-molecule drug discovery market. Several prominent players in this market are utilizing AI technologies to hasten drug discovery methods, thereby strengthening their market presence. To illustrate, Google Cloud, Google's cloud computing division, introduced the Target and Lead Identification Suite and Multiomics Suite in May 2023 to streamline the drug discovery process. The Multiomics Suite expedites the identification and examination of genetic data, helping companies to develop precision medicines. The Target and Lead Identification Suite provides necessary assistance to researchers for a better comprehension of the role of amino acids as well as for protein structure prediction.

What Segments Are Covered In The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report?

The rna targeting small molecule drug discovery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Target RNA Type: Messenger RNA (mRNA), Non-Coding RNA (ncRNA), MicroRNA (miRNA), Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA)

2) By Technology: CRISPR-Cas9, RNA Aptamers, Small Interfering RNA (siRNA), Ribozymes, Other Technologies

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas

4) By Delivery Method: Intravenous (IV), Oral, Topical, Other Methods

5) By Application: Research Use, Therapeutic Use, Diagnostic Use, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Messenger RNA (mRNA): Targeting mRNA For Protein Coding, Modulation Of mRNA Stability, mRNA Translation Inhibition

2) By Non-Coding RNA (ncRNA): Long Non-Coding RNA, Small Nuclear RNA, Small Nucleolar RNA

3) By MicroRNA (miRNA): miRNA Inhibition, miRNA Mimics, Targeting Specific miRNA Pathways

4) By Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA): lncRNA Modulators, Targeting Specific lncRNA Functions, Therapeutic Applications Of lncRNA

View the full rna targeting small molecule drug discovery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rna-targeting-small-molecule-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery market. The market analysis report incorporates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-discovery-global-market-report

Drug Discovery Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-discovery-services-global-market-report

Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-discovery-informatics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.