Ethanolamines Market Is Booming Worldwide With INEOS Group Ltd., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V

The ethanolamines market size is valued at USD 3.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.62 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, AR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ethanolamines Market size is valued at USD 3.71 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.62 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032. The global ethanolamines market is expanding steadily, supported by rising demand across sectors such as agriculture, personal care, textiles, and gas treatment. Key variants—monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA), and triethanolamine (TEA)—are widely used as intermediates in producing surfactants, emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, and herbicides, driving broad market adoption.Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/378 Global Ethanolamines Market Key TakeawaysMonoethanolamines are likely to remain the highly sought-after product type, accounting for a market revenue share of 40.5% in 2025.Asia Pacific is slated to account for two-fifths of the global ethanolamines market share in 2025, owing to expanding industrial sector, strong presence of leading ethanolamine suppliers, supportive government policies, and innovation in the ethanolamine production process.North America, with an estimated CAGR of 5.0%, is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to ethanolamine manufacturers during the forecast period. This is mostly due to rising demand for ethanolamine derivatives and expanding ethanolamine uses in chemicals and other applications.Strong Demand from Personal Care and Detergents Fueling Market GrowthThe latest ethanolamines market analysis by Coherent Market Insights identifies prominent factors shaping market growth. These include rising usage of ethanolamines in industries like personal care, detergents, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, water treatments, and chemicals, growing demand from agrochemicals, and shift towards bio-based ethanolamines.Ethanolamines, especially monoethanolamine (MEA) and triethanolamine (TEA), are widely used as surfactants, emulsifiers, and pH regulators in shampoos, soaps, liquid detergents, and other household and personal care formulations. Increasing adoption in personal care and cleaning industries is fueling demand for ethanolamines.People in the contemporary world are using more personal care products like shampoos, soaps, lotions, and liquid detergents than ever before. This is mostly due to growing hygiene awareness and rising disposable incomes. Ethanolamines play an important role in these products. As a result, the growing use of personal care and household cleaning products is directly increasing sales of ethanolamines.Limited-Time Christmas Offer: Purchase This Research Report at up to 40% Off @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/378 Price Fluctuations, Environmental Concerns, and Substitutes Limiting Market GrowthThe global ethanolamines market outlook remains optimistic due to expanding ethanolamines applications in diverse industries. However, price fluctuations in raw materials, increasing environmental concerns, and the availability of substitutes might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Ethanolamines are mainly made from ethanol and ammonia. If the prices of these raw materials go up, it can make ethanolamines production more expensive and the final products less competitive. Moreover, many companies are using other chemicals, like alternative amines and bio-based surfactants, in products such as personal care items, detergents, and agrochemicals. This could lower ethanolamines market demand during the forecast period.In addition to this, ethanolamines are classified as hazardous chemicals, and their manufacturing and disposal are strictly regulated in many countries. Compliance with environmental standards increases operational costs and may restrict ethanolamines market expansion.Expanding Industrial Applications Creating Growth OpportunitiesEthanolamines are finding applications across multiple industries. For instance, ethanolamines play a critical role in the purification of natural gas. They are extensively used for removing acidic gases like carbon dioxide (CO₂) and hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) from gas streams as part of gas sweetening and purification processes. Rise in natural gas production and shale gas extraction activities, coupled with growing adoption of gas treating amines in refineries, natural gas processing plants, and petrochemical facilities, are expected to boost revenue growth.Similarly, ethanolamines are used as additives in the cement industry, primarily as grinding aids and performance enhancers during cement production. They are also incorporated into certain corrosion-inhibitor formulations used for metal protection. Rapid growth in global infrastructure and construction activities supports increasing consumption in these applications. As developing economies undergo urbanization and industrial expansion, manufacturers of ethanolamines could find lucrative opportunities on the horizon.Emerging Ethanolamines Market TrendsShift towards sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals is a key growth-shaping trend in the ethanolamines market. There is rising demand for greener chemicals and sustainable surfactants in the contemporary world. This trend encourages manufacturers to invest in bio-based ethanolamines as well as low-impact ethanolamine derivatives, supporting long-term market growth.Rising demand for ethanolamines from the agrochemicals sector is boosting market growth. Ethanolamines are widely used in herbicides, pesticides and other agrochemicals. As farming activities increase around the world, the demand for ethanolamines in making effective agrochemicals is also growing.The demand for high purity ethanolamines for specialized applications like medicines is growing fast. At the same time, liquid ethanolamines are becoming more popular because they are used more in liquid detergents and personal care products.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/378 Analyst’s View“The global ethanolamines industry is poised for steady growth, supported by their expanding use across personal care formulations, industrial cleaners, gas treatment, and agrochemicals,” said a senior CMI analyst. “Companies that prioritize high-purity, cost-efficient, and increasingly bio-based ethanolamine solutions will be well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the coming years.”Competitor InsightsKey companies in ethanolamines market report:INEOS Group Ltd.Huntsman CorporationSABICThe Dow Chemical CompanyLyondellBasell Industries N.V.China Chemical & Petroleum CorporationBASF-YPC Company Ltd.Sintez OKA LLCCelanese CorporationDaicel Chemical Industries Ltd.Key DevelopmentsIn September 2024, BASF inaugurated a new alkyl ethanolamines plant at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium. This new facility will increase BASF’s annual production capacity for alkyl ethanolamines, including methyl diethanolamine and dimethyl ethanolamine.In February 2024, Platts proposed to launch three European ethanolamines spot assessments for Northwest Europe. These new assessments were intended to give buyers and sellers clearer price transparency for ethanolamines in the European market.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries

