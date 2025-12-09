Sustained Release Excipients Market Expanding With $2.1 Billion at 8.5% CAGR by 2029

Sustained Release Excipients Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Sustained Release Excipients Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of sustained release excipients has seen robust growth in the past years. The market is projected to expand from $1.4 billion in 2024 to $1.51 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The notable growth during the historical period is due to the rising demand for regulated drug release, the prevalence of chronic diseases, improvement in patient compliance and convenience, innovations in the pharmaceutical sector, and regulatory backing for extended-release formulations.

The market size for sustained release excipients is anticipated to experience a robust growth in the upcoming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, the market is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2029. Factors contributing to growth during the forecasted period include an increase in elderly population, a focus on personalized medical treatments, challenges in patient adherence, growing complexities in drug formulations, advancements in the treatment of diseases, and a worldwide expansion of healthcare. Significant trends during this period include a shift towards patient-oriented drug delivery, partnerships in the development of formulations, regulatory compliance and safety, a global growth in drug formulation technologies, and the impact of biopharmaceuticals.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Sustained Release Excipients Market?

The rising instances of chronic and acute illnesses are projected to fuel the expansion of the sustained-release excipients market. Chronic illnesses are extended medical conditions that persist typically for three months or more, while acute diseases have a swift starting point of symptoms that are often severe yet brief, lasting for hours to weeks. Sustained-release excipients, being widely used in pharmaceutical product formulation for both chronic and acute diseases, boost patient compliance and maintain consistent drug levels, reduce side effects, and enhance disease management. All these factors contribute to elevated sales of sustained-release excipients. For example, the World Health Organization reported in September 2022 that most deaths from Noncommunicable diseases were due to cardiovascular diseases, claiming 17.9 million lives per year. This was followed by chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), diabetes (2.0 million, including kidney disease fatalities triggered by diabetes), and cancer (9.3 million). Also, the American College of Cardiology published a report in August 2022, predicting that all major cardiovascular risk factors will escalate from 2025 to 2060 in the USA. Diabetes is expected to see the highest percentage increase, with a projection of 55 million individuals (a 39.3% rise), followed by dyslipidemia (27.6% rise to 126 million), hypertension (25.1% rise to 162 million), and obesity (18.3% rise to 126 million). Substantial increases in rates of cardiovascular disease are foreseen for stroke (33.8% rise to 15 million) and heart failure (33.4% increase to 13 million), with ischemic heart disease (30.7% rise to 29 million) and heart attack (16.9% rise to 16 million) trailing closely. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of chronic and acute diseases is contributing to the growth of the sustained-release excipients market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Sustained Release Excipients Market?

Major players in the Sustained Release Excipients include:

• BASF SE

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Colorcon Inc.

• Croda International Plc

• Dow Chemical Company

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Roquette Frères

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lubrizol Corporation

• Merck KGaA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Sustained Release Excipients Market?

In the sustained release excipients market, the primary trend emerging is product innovation. Major firms in the market are bringing innovative products to the forefront in order to solidify their market stance. Nutriventia Limited, an Indian pharmaceutical firm, for example, introduced a new product in September 2022 called Prolanza. This sustained-release ashwagandha ingredient (Withania somnifera) is a highly advanced root-only extract of Ashwagandha, primarily used for its stress-reducing properties. Thanks to its unique release mechanism, a single daily dose of Prolanza delivers sustained therapeutic effects over a prolonged period. Compared to the control component, Prolanza ashwagandha showed improved absorption, bioavailability, and an extended elimination half-life, validating its sustained-release attributes. The long-lasting therapeutic effects and positive impact on health are due to ashwagandha's inherent potential to adapt and mitigate stress reactions. Prolanza, which is derived from natural herbs, has been clinically proven to be effective.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Sustained Release Excipients Market Segments

The sustained release excipients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gelatin, Polymers, Minerals, Sugars, Alcohol, Chitosan

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Transdermal, Vaginal, Ophthalmic, Intravenous, Other Routes of Administration

3) By Technology: Targeted Delivery, Micro Encapsulation, Wurster Technique, Transdermal, Implants, Coacervation

Subsegments:

1) By Gelatin: Type A Gelatin, Type B Gelatin

2) By Polymers: Natural Polymers, Synthetic Polymers

3) By Minerals: Calcium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Other Mineral Excipients

4) By Sugars: Sucrose, Lactose, Glucose, Other Sugars

5) By Alcohol: Ethanol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Other Alcohols

6) By Chitosan: Low Molecular Weight Chitosan, High Molecular Weight Chitosan

Which Regions Are Dominating The Sustained Release Excipients Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the worldwide sustained release excipients market. The quickest expansion is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report on the sustained release excipients market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

