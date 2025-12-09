Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2029 with 12.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market Size And Growth?

The market size for water-soluble vitamins and mineral feed supplements has seen a significant surge in recent times. The market is projected to expand from $5.98 billion in 2024 to $6.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The historic increase can be associated with greater emphasis on animal nutrition and wellbeing, the proliferation of intensive farming procedures, the worldwide adoption of animal husbandry methods, knowledge about nutritional shortages, and initiatives to enhance feed conversion ratios.

In the coming years, the market size for water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements is predicted to expand rapidly, reaching an estimated value of $10.9 billion in 2029. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The expected growth during the forecast period is linked to factors such as an increasing demand for sustainable animal farming, global initiatives to prevent animal diseases, improved formulations for monogastric animals, emphasis on animal welfare and stress relief, and the creation of fortified functional feeds. The main trends that are anticipated during the forecast period involve advancements in delivery techniques, ingredients which boost immunity, the application of nanotechnology in feed supplements, the use of technology in feed management systems, and specially tailored formulations for monogastric animals.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market?

The escalating numbers of livestock is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market. The term livestock pertains to animals nurtured or retained for various needs, such as utility, enjoyment, or profit, predominantly those cultivated on farms. It's the agricultural producer who breeds and nurtures livestock, including cattle, hogs, horses, poultry, sheep, and other smaller creatures. Livestock can receive these water-soluble vitamin and mineral feeds to meet their nutritional needs like fostering robust bone growth and ensuring reproductive efficiency. For instance, as per the Luxembourg-based statistical center, Eurostat, Italy saw an upswing in its pig count by 330,000 heads between November and December 2022, representing a 4% growth in comparison to 2021's same phase. Similarly, Sweden's pig populace augmented by 50,000 heads, marking a 3% increase relative to the same period in 2021. Further, the European Union witnessed a notable livestock populace in May 2022, approximating 142 million pigs, 76 million cattle, 60 million sheep, and 11 million goats. Thus, this increased livestock populace is steering the ascent of the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market?

Major players in the Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements include:

• Alltech Inc.

• Nutreco NV

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Neovia Group

• InVivo NSA

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Bluestar Adisseo Co.

• Lonza Group AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market?

The practice of introducing new products is escalating in the market of water-soluble vitamins and mineral feed supplements. To solidify their market presence, renowned companies in the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplement industry are releasing cutting edge mineral feed supplements. For example, an Ireland-based veterinary firm, Bimeda, Inc., unveiled BOVitalize, a distinct oral vitamin and mineral supplement contrived specifically for beef and dairy cattle and even ruminating calves, in January 2024. This supplement is aimed to enrich current nutritional plans by supplying necessary trace minerals that are typically deficient during stressful times such as calving, breeding, weaning, and transportation. BOVitalize is composed of crucial nutrients like selenium, copper, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin E, all of which are essential for preserving cattle health and productivity. The supplement is given as a single 5-milliliter oral dosage per 220 pounds of body weight and comes in 1-liter and 4-liter canisters for convenient utilization.

How Is The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market Segmented?

The water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Vitamin Type: Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, Other Vitamin Types

2) By Mineral Type: Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Other Mineral Types

3) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin B1: Thiamine

2) By Vitamin B2: Riboflavin

3) By Vitamin B3: Niacin, Niacinamide

4) By Vitamin B5: Pantothenic Acid

5) By Vitamin B6: Pyridoxine, Pyridoxal, Pyridoxamine

6) By Vitamin B9: Folic Acid, Folate

7) By Vitamin C: Ascorbic Acid

8) By Other Vitamin Types: Biotin, Vitamin B12, Other B-Complex Vitamins

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific surfaced as the leading region in the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market. The Middle East is forecasted to demonstrate the most rapid growth in the global water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplement market within the predicted period. This market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

