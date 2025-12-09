Warts Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

In recent times, the warts therapeutics market has experienced consistent growth. The market value is projected to increase from $1.96 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Factors driving this historic growth include the application of salicylic acid, advancements in cryotherapy, the progression of topical treatments, surgical interventions and the advent of immunotherapy.

The market size of warts therapeutics is anticipated to witness stable growth in the upcoming years, scaling to $2.36 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The expansion during the forecasted period can be credited to advances in precision medicine for HPV, innovative laser therapies, amalgam therapies, digital health advancements, and initiatives for accessible healthcare. Key trends during this projected period encompass focus on targeted antiviral treatments, gene editing studies, biodegradable delivery mechanisms, and emphasis on psychodermatology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Warts Therapeutics Market?

The emphasis on wart vaccinations is likely to fuel the expansion of the wart therapeutics sector in the future. Vaccination involves the process of injecting a vaccine into the body to trigger the production of antibodies against infections and related health conditions. Warts are a product of the human papillomavirus (HPV). The introduction of a therapeutic or preventative vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV) can hinder the development of warts, thereby giving a boost to the wart therapeutics market. For instance, the World Health Organization, an international public health organization based in Switzerland, noted in July 2023 that there had been a reduction in the number of unvaccinated children, often referred to as zero-dose children, falling from 18.1 million in 2021 to 14.3 million in 2022. In addition, the global coverage for the first dose of the HPV vaccine among girls rose from 16% in 2021 to 21% in 2022. Thus, the heightened attention on wart vaccinations is steering the growth of the wart therapeutics sector.

Who Are The Major Players In The Warts Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Warts Therapeutics include:

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

• Cipla Inc.

• Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Maruho Co. Ltd

• Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Warts Therapeutics Market In The Globe?

The key trend emerging in the wart therapeutics market is product innovation. To maintain their standing in the market, firms in the wart therapeutics sector are creating novel therapies. For example, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics firm based in the United States, announced in February 2023 that its re-submitted New Drug Application (NDA) for VP-102, a treatment for molluscum contagiosum (a type of wart), was accepted by the FDA (The United States Food and Drug Administration) and given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) number. VP-102 is a patented combination of drug and device that delivers a good manufacturing practices (GMP)-controlled formulation of Cantharidin (0.7% w/v) using a single-use applicator for exact dosing and targeted application.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Warts Therapeutics Market Share?

The warts therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Common Warts, Genital Warts, Flat Warts, Other Types

2) By Treatment: Physical Destruction, Immunomodulation, Chemical Destruction

3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Common Warts: Typically Appear On Hands, Fingers, And Elbows, Caused By Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Types 2 And 4

2) By Genital Warts: Occur In The Genital And Anal Areas, Primarily Caused By HPV Types 6 And 11

3) By Flat Warts: Smaller And Smoother Than Common Warts, Commonly Found On The Face, Neck, And Arms

4) By Other Types: Includes Plantar Warts (On Feet) And Filiform Warts (Around The Mouth And Nose), Various HPV Types Can Cause These Warts

What Are The Regional Trends In The Warts Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, the warts therapeutics market was dominated by North America. While Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report envelops a thorough analysis of numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

