Retner Launches AI Voice Engine to Help D2C Brands Recover Missed Sales and Reduce COD RTO

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retner, an AI-powered, voice-first omnichannel customer intelligence platform , today announced the launch of its AI Voice Call Engine designed to help D2C and eCommerce brands recover missed sales, automate order confirmations, and reduce COD return-to-origin (RTO).Despite growing digital adoption, voice remains the highest-converting channel for Indian consumers. However, many brands continue to lose high-intent buyers due to missed inbound calls, delayed callbacks, and limited human support capacity. Retner’s AI Voice Engine addresses this gap by automatically calling back customers, confirming COD orders, resolving common sales queries, and routing only qualified leads to human agents.“Brands are spending heavily to acquire traffic, but losing a significant percentage of high-intent buyers simply because no one answers in time,” said Rahul, Founder of Retner. “Our AI Voice acts as a 24x7 revenue agent that never misses a call, never forgets customer context, and converts conversations into structured sales intelligence.”Retner’s AI Voice is built specifically for commerce use cases, including:- Missed inbound call recovery- COD order confirmation and verification- Abandoned checkout callbacks- Product, pricing, and delivery inquiries via voice- Automated call qualification before human escalationEvery voice interaction is logged into Retner’s unified customer memory layer, allowing brands to personalize future communication across WhatsApp, Instagram, web chat, and voice.In early deployments, brands using Retner’s platform have reported:- 30–45% recovery of missed inbound sales calls- 20–30% reduction in COD RTO- 40–60% decrease in manual calling workload- Faster order confirmations and improved customer trust in Tier-2 and Tier-3 marketsBeyond Voice AI, Retner provides a complete omnichannel automation layer that includes WhatsApp order notifications, abandoned cart recovery, Instagram DM automation, and behavior-based retargeting — all driven by a single intelligence engine.Retner is positioned as a voice-first omnichannel customer intelligence platform, enabling businesses to unify customer conversations across channels and take real-time action based on intent and behavior.About RetnerRetner is an AI-powered voice and omnichannel customer intelligence platform built for modern D2C and eCommerce brands. The company helps businesses recover missed revenue, reduce COD RTO, and drive repeat sales through AI Voice, WhatsApp, and unified customer memory.For more information, visit https://retner.ai

