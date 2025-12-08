Dentistry Today Magazine Names Dr. Dan Holtzclaw of Austin, Texas to 2026 'Leaders in Continuing Dental Education' List

Dentistry Today Magazine 2026 Leaders in Dental Continuing Education The Denture Wearer's Handbook: Answers to the Top 50 Questions about Dentures.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentistry Today Magazine has named dental implant surgeon Dr. Dan Holtzclaw to its prestigious 2026 Leaders in Continuing Dental Education list—marking the twentieth consecutive year he has been honored. Published annually, this list recognizes the nation’s most influential providers of innovative continuing education in dentistry. Out of approximately 202,000 practicing U.S. dentists, only 199 were selected for the 2026 list, placing Dr. Holtzclaw in the top 0.098% of educators nationwide.Throughout 2025, Dr. Holtzclaw made significant contributions to advancing dental continuing education. His work included the release of The Denture Wearer’s Handbook , international live-patient surgical training events, in-office chairside mentoring programs, cadaver-based courses, webinars, and multiple peer-reviewed scientific publications.About Dr. Dan HoltzclawDan Holtzclaw, DDS, MS, is a board-certified periodontist specializing in complex dental implant surgery. Renowned globally for his expertise in remote anchorage techniques—including zygomatic, pterygoid, and transnasal implants—he is among the most published experts in the field.Dr. Dan Holtzclaw is the author of two best-selling industry textbooks: Remote Anchorage Solutions for Severe Maxillary Atrophy : Zygomatic, Pterygoid, Transnasal, Piriform Rim, Nasopalatine, and Trans-Sinus Dental ImplantsHe has authored more than 50 scientific articles in leading peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of the American Dental Association, Journal of Periodontology, Implant Dentistry, General Dentistry, and the Compendium of Continuing Dental Education. Dr. Dan Holtzclaw has helped to pioneer numerous widely used techniques for dental implant surgical treatment including PFAST, PATZi, PLACATE, PHARS, and the Texas 2-Step.His latest publication, The Denture Wearer’s Handbook, addresses the top 50 questions asked by denture patients, providing clear and accessible explanations grounded in over 250 scientific references.

