Digital Textile Printing Market Projected to Reach $6.68 Billion with a 14.7% CAGR by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital textile printing market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by technological advances and increased adoption among various enterprises. As industries evolve and customization becomes more important, this sector is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading companies, emerging trends, key segments, and regional dynamics shaping the future of digital textile printing.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Expectations for the Digital Textile Printing Market

The digital textile printing market has seen substantial growth recently, with its value forecasted to rise from $3.37 billion in 2024 to $3.85 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This growth has been largely propelled by the uptake of digital printing technologies among small and medium-sized enterprises, increased market competition, shortened lead times, the implementation of digital workflows, and customization trends prevalent in the fashion industry.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $6.68 billion by 2029. This represents an impressive CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the ongoing adoption by SMEs and emerging markets, competitive pressures, the rapid pace of fast fashion and quick product turnarounds, advancements in smart textiles and wearable technology, and the growing use of digital textile design software. Key trends anticipated to influence the market in coming years include technological innovations, new material and ink developments, shifts in consumer behavior, and expanded global market penetration.

Main Drivers Behind the Digital Textile Printing Market Expansion

The booming textile industry is a primary catalyst for the digital textile printing market’s growth. This industry involves the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of yarns and garments. Digital textile printing plays a crucial role by adding color, designs, and specialized features directly onto various fabric types.

Furthermore, the overall expansion of the textile sector is driving the demand for advanced printing technologies like digital textile printing. For example, Textile Technology, a leading German portal focused on technical textiles, reported that global textile sales reached $995 billion in 2022 and are expected to grow beyond $1.4 trillion between 2022 and 2032, with a CAGR of 3.77%. This increasing demand within the textile industry is fueling growth and innovation in digital textile printing solutions.

Key Companies Leading the Digital Textile Printing Market

Some of the prominent players shaping the digital textile printing landscape include:

• AM Printex Solutions

• Huntsman Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

• Kornit Digital

• d.gen Inc.

• Roland DGA Corporation

• Konica Minolta

• ColorJet Group

• Fisher Textiles

Emerging Trends Shaping the Digital Textile Printing Industry

Technology advancements remain a significant focus in the digital textile printing market. Leading companies prioritize innovations such as UV gel technology to maintain their competitive edge. UV gel technology combines exceptional print quality, high production efficiency, and rapid drying times into one streamlined process. It separates printing and curing steps, allowing the gel to settle smoothly and create a uniform finish.

For instance, in March 2023, Canon, a well-known Japanese firm specializing in imaging and industrial products, introduced the Colorado M-series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer. This printer features dual-speed settings and an option for UV gel white ink, delivering superior print outputs. The device is designed for high efficiency and versatility across a variety of applications, exemplifying the cutting-edge technological trends in this sector.

Detailed Segmentation of the Digital Textile Printing Market

This market is categorized into several key segments:

1) By Printing Technique:

- Screen Printing

- Inkjet Printing

- Dye Sublimation

2) By Printing Process:

- Roll To Roll

- Direct To Garment (DTG)

3) By Ink Type:

- Sublimation

- Pigment

- Reactive

- Acid

- Other Ink Types

4) By Application Area:

- Textile and Decor

- Industrial

- Soft Signage

- Direct To Garment

Further subcategories break down each segment. For Screen Printing, there are traditional, automated, and hybrid methods. Inkjet Printing includes piezoelectric, thermal, and UV inkjet technologies. Dye Sublimation covers transfer printing and direct sublimation printing.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns in Digital Textile Printing

In 2024, Europe held the largest share of the digital textile printing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers detailed insights across major regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive look at global market dynamics.

