Old Dragon Ink: Germany’s Award-Winning Tattoo Studio Unveils New Brand Identity in Dinkelsbühl

DINKELSBüHL, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Old Dragon Ink officially launches its new brand identity, evolving from the well-established tattoo studio 2Brothers Ink. After years of growth, artistic development, and nationwide recognition, the rebrand reflects the studio’s expanded creative direction and its ambition to become a leading name in modern body art.The transformation is more than just a name change—it represents the studio’s refined artistic philosophy and broadened stylistic portfolio. Old Dragon Ink continues to specialize in award-winning work including realistic black and grey pieces, fine line tattoos, detailed portraits, colour compositions, Nordic and dark motifs, and contemporary body-design concepts. The studio has been praised for its craftsmanship, professional hygiene standards, and uniquely personal design process that turns client ideas into custom, hand-drawn artwork.Located in the historic city of Dinkelsbühl, Old Dragon Ink attracts clients from across Germany and Europe. Recent achievements include multiple awards at regional tattoo conventions, underscoring the studio’s position as one of the most innovative creative hubs in the German tattoo scene. With a team of internationally experienced artists, the studio provides individual consultations, redesigns, cover-ups, and fresh-up treatments for existing tattoos.“Old Dragon Ink captures our evolution,” the studio states. “It stands for passion, storytelling, and the transformative power of art on skin. Our clients don’t just receive tattoos—they receive pieces of identity.”The rebranding initiative includes updated digital platforms, new visual elements, and expanded service communication through social media and online booking channels. Loyal customers of 2Brothers Ink can expect the same trusted team, enhanced by additional expertise, services, and a stronger artistic vision for the future.Old Dragon Ink invites both returning and new clients to discover its latest creations, events, guest artists, and project opportunities at its Dinkelsbühl studio.

