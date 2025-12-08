Finnish news service Freepress raises €1M in funding - shares revenue with media outlets

News service Freepress has raised one million euros in seed funding to develop its platform and prepare for international expansion.

TAMPERE, FINLAND, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- News service Freepress has raised one million euros in seed funding to develop its platform and prepare for international expansion. The AI-powered service plans to enter global markets together with local publishers, sharing up to half of its revenue to support quality journalism.World news from one placeFreepress runs on advanced AI - a virtual news editor that analyzes hundreds of thousands of publicly available and licensed news articles from different countries. Based on this analysis, the app writes the key information on the issue in the user’s own language. Users can follow news events from various countries in real time, or have Freepress monitor them automatically. When international media covers a topic the user cares about - climate change, for example - Freepress sends an automatic alert.”Freepress gives its users access to a news feed they would never otherwise see. It opens up the world in multiple languages from around the globe. The application makes global news accessible in people’s own language at a scale never seen before. Freepress is the news media of the AI era - capable of unprecedented scalability,” says Mikael Pentikäinen, long-serving editor-in-chief, Freepress’s editorial advisor and board member.Publishers as partnersFreepress supports open, pluralistic journalism by offering its AI-written news for free. Beyond these, the service will feature quality journalistic content from publishers in different countries. Freepress pays publishers up to half of the revenue from both consumer and business users. The company is currently negotiating with several international publishers. Reuters’ international news will be available in the service starting January 2026.”AI enables information organization that lets Freepress deliver exactly the news readers want - without them having to search for anything. Through Freepress, publishers can reach readers outside their own language and market area. For publishers, this means reaching audiences far beyond their home market,” says Freepress CEO Joel Uussaari.Freepress launched in Finland in autumn 2025 and quickly reached top positions in App Store news categories. Following the launch, the service will expand to new languages and markets. Beyond consumer services, the company is developing business tools for content, media monitoring, and market behavior forecasting.About FreepressFreepress was founded in September 2023 by Joel Uussaari, a well-known figure in real estate, and Aleksi Kaistinen, a veteran software professional. The company’s investors are experienced Finnish investors, anchored by Kustaa Poutiainen’s Stephen Industries Inc. Advisors include technology expert and startup mentor Erkki Heilakka, journalism digitalization pioneer, former executive editor-in-chief and management consultant Jussi Tuulensuu, former Finnish News Agency and Helsingin Sanomat editor-in-chief and current CEO of Finnish Entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen, and Dottir Law partner Jaakko Lindgren, a specialist in copyright and AI regulation.

