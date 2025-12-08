2.2 Million UK Adults Use Massage for Stress and Mental Wellbeing, Report Finds

Why UK Adults Seek Massage Therapy (Top Motivations and Percentage Breakdown). Source: Massages Me analysis, 2025. Note: Users may cite multiple motivations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New national research finds that massage therapy is transitioning from an occasional luxury to a regular form of preventative healthcare in Britain. The study reveals that 1 in 9 UK adults now receive professional massage annually, an estimated 5.9 million people.The UK Massage Industry Report 2025, published today by Massages Me , indicates the sector is undergoing rapid structural and cultural change, as consumer use increasingly centres on clinical and mental health needs rather than solely relaxation. With use now spread across all adult age groups, massage is becoming a mainstream component of the UK's wellness landscape.Key Findings: A Shift from Relaxation to HealthcareThe analysis shows that the rise in usage is driven by the demand for soft-tissue intervention to manage physical and mental stress:• Clinical Need Dominates: 78% of users now book massage treatments to relieve chronic pain, musculoskeletal tension, or post-injury symptoms.• Mental Health Drives Growth: Demand related to managing stress, anxiety, burnout, and sleep disruption is a key driver, with more than 2.2 million adults turning to massage for this purpose. This category shows the fastest growth over the past two years.Growth in Specialised TherapiesData highlights strong interest in targeted therapeutic modalities, suggesting a more informed consumer base selecting services tailored to specific health needs. These treatments include:• Sports Massage• Deep Tissue Massage• Lymphatic Drainage• Thai MassageRegional Demand and Market SupportWhile the shift is national, it is highly concentrated in metropolitan areas. Booking analysis suggests that massage in London has become an integral part of preventive healthcare for many professionals, with consumers relying on it for physical maintenance and mental decompression amid the high-pressure culture of the capital.The UK massage equipment market supports this trend, projected to reach £370 million in 2024, demonstrating that consumers are supplementing professional treatments with at-home practices.CommentaryMartha Anderson, Head of Research and spokesperson for Massages Me, commented on the findings:"The data shows a clear behavioural shift: people are integrating massage into their healthcare routines, particularly for pain management and mental wellbeing. When nearly six million adults are accessing these services each year, it reflects a sector that has moved firmly into the mainstream and is now an essential part of Britain's wider wellness economy."Industry OutlookThe report concludes the UK massage sector is positioned for continued growth into 2026, supported by strong demand for therapeutic solutions.Editor's NotesFull Report: Read the complete UK Massage Industry Report 2025, including data tables and charts: https://www.massagesme.uk/blog/uk-massage-industry-trends-2025-26 Massages Me (UK) is a key information platform supporting the UK massage therapy profession. The organisation, which provides data-driven industry insights and advances professional standards, is affiliated with US-based MassageMe.com and connects qualified therapists with clients nationwide.

