Cristina Fontanelli's 22nd-annual 'Christmas in Italy®' concert NYC to be presented in historic and miraculous church

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRISTINA FONTANELLI, award-winning singer/actor ("Vocal genius" - The New York Sun) and PBS/-TV host for Andrea Bocelli presents her 22nd-annual charitable concert/event "Christmas in Italy" ( www.cristinafontanelli.com ) on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 20 at 2 p.m. in a historic landmark church on the Upper East side of Manhattan.The concert will take place at St. Jean Baptiste Church, Southeast corner of 76th Street and Lexington Ave, NY, NY 10021 on Saturday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets: 65.00 (General), $56.00 (Seniors); $52.00 (General Side); $55.00 (Group 10 or more) $75.00 (VIP First 5 Rows) and $35 (Children under 14) are available by calling 1-800-316-8559 or on-line: https://www.purplepass.com/ItalianChristmas or thru the office of the Cristina Fontanelli Foundation: (212) 967-1926.Cristina Fontanelli will sing and host. Musicians include: Michael Pilafian, piano; Joyce Balint, mandolin (NY Philharmonic); Bill Schimmel, accordion (Grammy nomination), David Galvez, guitar; tenor Joseph DiSalle; the Vocal Ensemble Public School 168X (A district 75 Special Needs School in the Bronx) and the St. Jean Baptiste High School Choir. Denise Richardson (PBS-TV, Good Morning America) will emcee.The program includes Italy’s best-loved songs, operatic arias/duets, Neapolitan and Christmas classics such as Torna a Surriento, Mamma and Ave Maria, plus Christmas classics such as the traditional Italian Christmas carol 'Tu scendi dalle stelle' and White Christmas; operatic selections from La Boheme and La Traviata; guitar and mandolin solos such as the theme from the Godfather, Chitarra Romana and O Sole mio.QUOTE: Ms. Fontanelli says, “I began this annual Holiday tradition 22 years ago to preserve Italy’s great classic and popular songs and, more importantly, the values they represent, for younger generations. We have been blessed to continue for 22 years even during the terrible Covid Pandemic and this concert/show has become a beloved NYC Holiday tradition. [HEADLINE]: “Cristina Fontanelli, Preserving Values Through Opera,” The Epoch Times. And “The best work came from Cristina Fontanelli” – The New York TimesSt. Jean Baptiste Church is a much venerated church as it, according to the Catholic Faith, houses the relic (bone) of St. Ann, the grandmother of Jesus Christ. There have been many documented, miraculous healings in St. Jean Baptiste since the turn of the last century when missionaries were traveling through NYC carrying the relic on their way to Canada. They observed that many people were being healed evidenced by crutches being left at the Church, cancers being cured and much more."Christmas in Italy" was conceived by Cristina Fontanelli and is produced by the 501 c-3 The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation, Inc. whose mission statement includes creating family-friendly musical productions giving young people performance opportunities and growing the awareness of the scientifically proven mental health and societal benefits of classical music and the arts. Tax-deductible donations can be made thru: www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org Some of the organizations that have been supported through the 10% donation of all ticket and other proceeds include: The Casa Famiglia Orphanage in Naples, Italy; St. Joseph Food Bank NYC; Tunnels for Towers Foundation; Wounded Warriors and St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.About Cristina Fontanelli: (“Vocal Genius” – The New York Sun) Brooklyn-born Cristina Fontanelli has performed at Carnegie Hall, at the Kennedy Center, Philadelphia Academy of Music, Boston Symphony Hall with Tony Bennett and throughout the United States and Canada and internationally (Japan, Korea, the Middle East: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Africa and more) singing title roles with the Palm Beach Opera and as soloist with The Boston Pops and the St. Louis Symphony and has received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous recipient Luciano Pavarotti). She has appeared on PBS-TV and was honored by the Italian Government as an artist of Pugliese descent. She has performed for the Clinton White House and for the George W. Bush Presidential Inauguration. She appears annually at 54 Below and for Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons. Ms. Fontanelli has won Best Actress in two International Film Festivals and sings and entertains in 9 languages. More information: ( www.cristinafontanelli.com ) (Photo credit: Rob Klein)

