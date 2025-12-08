Submit Release
Blue Prism Automotive Expands Nationwide, Offering Premium OEM-Grade Used Engines with Faster Delivery.

Experience the difference a premium OEM-grade replacement engine can make, smoother performance, reliable power, and a driving experience that feels like new.

Nationwide expansion brings faster delivery, enhanced warranty support, and a larger catalog of OEM-grade used and JDM engines.

We believe drivers deserve transparency and trust when replacing an engine. Our mission is to make premium, OEM-grade engines accessible and affordable for everyone across America.”
— Founder, Blue Prism Automotive
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Prism Automotive, a rapidly growing U.S.-based supplier of OEM-grade used and remanufactured engines, announced today the expansion of its nationwide network. The company now offers faster delivery times, a broader engine catalog, and enhanced warranty support, making high-quality replacement engines more accessible to customers across all 50 states.

Blue Prism Automotive specializes in A-grade, quality-tested used engines, including OEM gas and diesel engines, low-mileage JDM imports, and soon a full line of used transmissions. Every unit is inspected, compression-tested, and verified before shipping to ensure it meets strict quality standards.

The company supports a wide range of customers, from individual car owners and independent mechanics to dealerships, fleet operators, and collision centers. With VIN-matching assistance, real product photos, and no core charges on most units, Blue Prism Automotive aims to remove uncertainty from the engine-buying process.

“Our team makes sure every engine is properly matched and ready to install,” added a representative from the customer support division. “We don’t just ship engines; we deliver peace of mind.”

What Sets Blue Prism Automotive Apart:
• Strict A-grade standards with no junkyard or unverified engines
• Multi-point inspections and compression testing
• VIN-matching support for guaranteed compatibility
• Nationwide freight delivery, typically in 2–3 business days
• One-year parts warranty with optional extended coverage
• Transparent communication with real, up-to-date photos
• No core charges on most units

New Developments
Blue Prism Automotive is announcing several key updates, including:
• A growing nationwide supplier network for faster delivery
• An expanded catalog of low-mileage JDM engines
• A new Used Transmissions Division launching soon
• Strengthened quality-control and warranty programs

To learn more or request a quote for a replacement engine, contact Blue Prism Automotive today.

About Blue Prism Automotive
Blue Prism Automotive is a Texas-based engine supplier with operations and fulfillment partners across the United States. The company provides OEM-grade used engines, JDM imports, and related powertrain components to customers nationwide, backed by fast delivery, quality testing, and reliable customer support.

Adam Smith
BluePrism Automotive
+1 430-413-4976
support@blueprismautomotive.com
