Blue Prism Automotive Expands Nationwide, Offering Premium OEM-Grade Used Engines with Faster Delivery.
Blue Prism Automotive — Nationwide Supplier of Premium OEM-Grade Used Engines
Nationwide expansion brings faster delivery, enhanced warranty support, and a larger catalog of OEM-grade used and JDM engines.
Blue Prism Automotive specializes in A-grade, quality-tested used engines, including OEM gas and diesel engines, low-mileage JDM imports, and soon a full line of used transmissions. Every unit is inspected, compression-tested, and verified before shipping to ensure it meets strict quality standards.
The company supports a wide range of customers, from individual car owners and independent mechanics to dealerships, fleet operators, and collision centers. With VIN-matching assistance, real product photos, and no core charges on most units, Blue Prism Automotive aims to remove uncertainty from the engine-buying process.
“Our team makes sure every engine is properly matched and ready to install,” added a representative from the customer support division. “We don’t just ship engines; we deliver peace of mind.”
What Sets Blue Prism Automotive Apart:
• Strict A-grade standards with no junkyard or unverified engines
• Multi-point inspections and compression testing
• VIN-matching support for guaranteed compatibility
• Nationwide freight delivery, typically in 2–3 business days
• One-year parts warranty with optional extended coverage
• Transparent communication with real, up-to-date photos
• No core charges on most units
New Developments
Blue Prism Automotive is announcing several key updates, including:
• A growing nationwide supplier network for faster delivery
• An expanded catalog of low-mileage JDM engines
• A new Used Transmissions Division launching soon
• Strengthened quality-control and warranty programs
To learn more or request a quote for a replacement engine, contact Blue Prism Automotive today.
About Blue Prism Automotive
Blue Prism Automotive is a Texas-based engine supplier with operations and fulfillment partners across the United States. The company provides OEM-grade used engines, JDM imports, and related powertrain components to customers nationwide, backed by fast delivery, quality testing, and reliable customer support.
Adam Smith
BluePrism Automotive
+1 430-413-4976
support@blueprismautomotive.com
Legal Disclaimer:
