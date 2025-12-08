Build Safe Connection 2025 Sets a New Standard for Construction Leadership and Innovation in Massachusetts

Rony Jabour opening the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference in Boston, addressing a full audience of construction leaders and entrepreneurs. BSC-2025-Full-Audience-View-Rony-Jabour-Keynote.jpg Rony Jabour steps on stage at the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference in Boston, opening the event with a symbolic presentation of the BSC leadership suitcase.

BSC 2025 brings together 900 construction leaders for a powerful day of insights, leadership development, safety innovation, and business growth.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference, founded and led by safety authority Rony Jabour , delivered its most impactful edition yet. Held on Saturday, December 6, the event reached full capacity with 900 attendees, confirming its status as the largest and most influential leadership and construction event in Massachusetts.What began with 300 participants in its first edition has now tripled in size, drawing construction-company owners, industry experts, safety professionals, and influential leaders from across New England.A Powerful Speaker LineupThis year’s program featured an exceptional group of speakers who offered strategic insights into leadership, workplace relationships, business growth, and safety culture.Highlights included:Tiago Brunet, international author and leadership expert, addressing emotional intelligence, communication, and employer–employee relationships.Rony Jabour, founder of BSC and one of the United States’ leading authorities in occupational safety, speaking on leadership responsibility and the future of safety in construction.Successful Massachusetts construction entrepreneurs, each presenting real-world lessons on scaling companies and building strong organizations in a competitive market.Together, they delivered a comprehensive experience that combined human behavior, business development, and safety excellence.A Fully Engaged AudienceParticipants were deeply invested throughout the event, engaging in discussions, exchanging ideas, and forming valuable business connections.The atmosphere remained high-energy from start to finish.Juliana Paizante, a Boston-area construction entrepreneur, summarized the experience:“This event was extraordinary. The quality of the speakers, the leadership lessons, and the networking opportunities make it the best event I’ve ever attended in Massachusetts.”Many attendees echoed her enthusiasm, emphasizing that BSC’s unique combination of leadership development, emotional intelligence, and safety guidance is unmatched in the industry.Leadership and Vision: The Role of Rony JabourAs the founder and driving force behind Build Safe Connection, Rony Jabour continues to elevate and inspire the construction community.With over 50,000 workers trained and a national reputation in occupational safety, Jabour’s leadership remains central to the event's mission.He reflected on the growth and impact of BSC:“Our mission is to elevate leaders, protect workers, and strengthen the construction community in Massachusetts,” said Rony Jabour. “This year’s event exceeded every expectation, and the energy in the room was extraordinary.”His ability to bridge safety, leadership, and human development has transformed BSC into a platform of lasting influence.A Historic Milestone: The Brazilian Construction ExpoFor the first time, BSC hosted a full-scale Brazilian Construction Expo, an unprecedented moment for Massachusetts.More than 20 Brazilian-owned companies showcased tools, equipment, innovative technologies, and specialized services—reflecting the economic power and entrepreneurial spirit of the Brazilian community in New England.The expo generated new business opportunities and strengthened connections among companies across the state.Transforming the Massachusetts Construction SectorBuild Safe Connection 2025 delivered a full day of leadership insights, practical strategies, high-level networking, and cultural impact.The success of this year’s edition confirms that BSC is not only a conference, but a movement shaping the future of the construction industry in Massachusetts.“BSC continues to grow because leaders are hungry for connection, direction, and transformation,” Jabour added. “And this community is ready for the next level.”About Build Safe ConnectionBuild Safe Connection is New England’s premier platform for construction leadership, workforce development, and safety innovation. Created and led by Rony Jabour, BSC brings together the region’s most influential voices to strengthen businesses, protect workers, and build the future of the construction industry.

