Housing Japan Celebrates 25 Years in Tokyo Luxury Real Estate

Mitsuo Hashimoto (Left) and Joe Rigby (Right), the two co-founders of Housing Japan, still leading the company after a successful 25 years. A View of the Tokyo Skyline looking out towards Motoazabu

Company founded on problem-solving principles continues to shape international investment landscape in Japan's capital

Our 25 years in the real estate space here stands us in great stead to be 'THE' main player in this area of activity” — Mitsuo Hashimoto, a co-founder of Housing Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Housing Japan reaches its 25th anniversary this year, marking a quarter-century serving international clients and foreign investors in Tokyo's luxury real estate market. The company has grown from a two-person startup to a comprehensive enterprise offering brokerage, development, and asset management services. From Problem to Solution: The Housing Japan StoryThe company's founding reflects an entrepreneurial response to market inefficiency. Co-founder Joe Rigby experienced frustration with existing property services while searching for accommodation in Tokyo. A chance meeting with Mitsuo Hashimoto through a mutual colleague led to a partnership that would reshape how international clients access Tokyo's property market."I needed a problem solved for me but that didn't happen. So, I ended up sort of solving that problem for myself and out of that we created this business," Rigby reflects. This problem-solving approach became the foundation of Housing Japan's business philosophy.The founders were 27 and 29 years old when they established the company, initially working as a team of two. Within one year, they had transformed their vision into an operating business.Building Beyond Boundaries: From Challenge to Luxury Villa DevelopmentHousing Japan's growth followed client demand. Starting as a leasing business, the company expanded into property sales, management, financing solutions, and development projects. The company identified market gaps by examining overseas models and adapting them for Japan.Following the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, when selling land became challenging, Housing Japan pivoted to building and furnishing luxury houses instead. "After the Tohoku earthquake, in 2011, us trying just to sell the land didn't work. Which is crazy if you think about it now, because it was some of the best land in Tokyo," Hashimoto recalls. This strategic shift launched the company's development division and established its expertise in creating luxury villas.Future Vision: Exclusive Villa DevelopmentsBuilding on this foundation, Housing Japan has built similar developments since and plans for at least six new luxury villa developments over the next three years, with additional projects under consideration. These residences will be located in Tokyo's most exclusive neighborhoods, including Daikanyama and Motoazabu, with land areas from 400 to 835 square meters. The developments are designed for exclusive clients and high-net-worth individuals seeking large-scale residences in central Tokyo locations where such opportunities occur infrequently.Twenty-five years ago, international buyers purchasing Tokyo properties remained uncommon. Housing Japan has worked to make this accessible by developing services addressing specific challenges foreign clients face, including property management networks, financing solutions, and furnished apartments meeting international expectations."Tokyo is one of the biggest cities in the world, but in many ways the least invested in for foreign, international investors. Our 25 years in the real estate space here stands us in great stead to be 'THE' main player in this area of activity," Hashimoto notes.Housing Japan's portfolio now includes properties across Tokyo's luxury residential market. The company's 25-year trajectory demonstrates how addressing client needs creates sustained growth in a dynamic property market.About Housing JapanHousing Japan is a luxury real estate agency specializing in brokerage, development, and asset management for international clients in Tokyo. Founded in 2000, the company serves domestic and international buyers through its multilingual staff, offering comprehensive services including property search, property management, and development projects. With 25 years of experience in Tokyo's real estate market, Housing Japan focuses on luxury residential properties for high-net-worth individuals and investors, both domestic and international.Search Luxury Tokyo Real Estate Here: www.housingjapan.com To find out more Enquire Here: www.housingjapan.com/about/contact Joe and Hashimoto Image curtesy of Alfie Goodrich: www.alfiegoodrich.com

