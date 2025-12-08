WISER Crosses 50,000 Student Registrations in India’s Largest Quantum Training Initiative

WISER crosses 50,000 students in Andhra Pradesh

WISER surpasses 50,000 students in Andhra Pradesh’s Quantum Valley program, marking the world’s largest quantum education initiative.

India has long been home to exceptional STEM talent. Crossing 50,000 learners reflects a deep commitment to building the workforce India will need to lead in the quantum-powered global economy.” — Prachi Vakharia, WISER's founder

AMARAVATI, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research (WISER) today announced that its statewide quantum-technology learning initiative, delivered in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, has officially surpassed 50,000 student registrations, making it the largest quantum training program in the world.The program is a core pillar of Andhra Pradesh’s new Quantum Policy and part of the broader mission to develop Amaravati as India’s dedicated Quantum Valley, an emerging hub for quantum research, education, and industry deployment under India’s National Quantum Mission. WISER leads this initiative alongside partners Qubitech, Qkrishi, and AQV, with participation spanning universities, engineering colleges, and technical institutes across the state.Speaking on the rapid growth of quantum education in the state, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to “taking a quantum leap” in technology adoption and workforce development, positioning Amaravati as a globally competitive deep-tech center. He underscored the state’s focus on building a skilled talent pool capable of driving quantum innovation, research, and commercialization.A Platform for National and International ImpactWith 50,000+ students now enrolled in the introduction to quantum course, the program will expand in 2026 into deeper technical modules, hands-on experimentation, and industry-aligned research pathways, thus offering a scalable model for nations building quantum-ready talent. This milestone also aligns with the 2025 International Year of Quantum.WISER’s global ecosystem work includes its role in Elevate Quantum, the U.S. Department of Commerce-funded Tech Hub in the Mountain West, and its support for major international hackathonsm partnering with NYU Abu Dhabi to run the world’s largest in-person quantum hackathon, collaborating with QubitHub to launch the largest quantum event in Latin America, and working with the Open Quantum Institute at CERN, Geneva to democratize quantum knowledge across global borders.The End-to-End Quantum Innovation PipelineWISER’s portfolio includes WISER Solutions Launchpad, which delivers applied quantum research with global commercial and academic partners, including recent projects exploring hybrid quantum-classical optimization with investment bank Vanguard and quantum machine learning for energy-grid management with E.ON. WISER has also supported the growth of emerging startups in India, including BQP, a high-performance quantum optimization platform, and Pramatra, a deep-tech quantum encryption startup.WISER also operates the Insider Program, providing students and early-career researchers early access to emerging quantum tools and platforms, and is launching WISER Microgrants, which support researchers and developers building new tools, open-source software, and foundational components across the quantum technology stack.About WISERThe Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research (WISER), based in Washington, DC, is a global leader in quantum, AI, and emerging technology workforce development, accelerating scientific training, innovation ecosystems, collaborative research, and commercialization of advanced technologies. Since 2022, WISER’s global quantum education programs have trained thousands of students, researchers, and professionals from over 120 countries, supported by 85+ partners across startups, government agencies, and universities.

