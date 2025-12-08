Submit Release
S Hotel Montego Bay Named Jamaica's Best MICE Hotel 2025

MONTEGO BAY, NJ, JAMAICA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S Hotel Montego Bay has achieved the highly distinguished title of Jamaica's Best MICE Hotel 2025 at the 6th annual World MICE Awards. The announcement was made at the Gala Ceremony at Exhibition World Bahrain on December 6, 2025, where the red-carpet reception was hosted alongside the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony.

The prestigious victory places S Hotel Montego Bay on a stage reserved for the industry’s top-performing brands and highlights its commitment to excellence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

“To be selected as Jamaica's Best MICE Hotel by a global vote of industry experts and customers is a profound honor,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. “It’s powerful testament to our team’s dedication to providing world-class facilities and impeccable service that meets the unique and demanding needs of the international MICE market.”

From a spacious 4,350 square foot conference room to the rooftop Sky Deck with sweeping Caribbean Sea views, S Hotel Montego Bay accommodates everything from corporate meetings and training workshops to milestone celebrations and intimate festivities. Guests can also host dinners or private gatherings in the stylish on-site restaurants, including the modern elegant Jamrock Restaurant and the vibrantly decorated Roots Rock Restaurant, or enjoy a lively social atmosphere at Club S, which is ideal for parties or live music events.

The World MICE Awards is the MICE division of the globally prestigious World Travel Awards, recognized as the highest authority in the global meetings industry. Voting is conducted by MICE experts, tourism industry professionals and customers from around the globe. Winners are selected at national, continental, and global levels, ensuring only the most outstanding performers are recognized.

