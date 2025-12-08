OtterSpace Announces Partnerships with BabyQuip and Poppylist to Expand Access to Travel-Friendly Blackout Curtains

OtterSpace Announces New Partnerships With BabyQuip and Poppylist, Expanding Access to Its Travel-Friendly, Easy-Install Blackout Curtains for Modern Families

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle, Washington December 8, 2025 OtterSpace , the fast-growing brand known for its patented, travel-friendly blackout curtain system designed to help families sleep better anywhere, today announced two new partnerships that broaden access for parents nationwide. OtterSpace products are now officially available through BabyQuip , the leading baby gear rental marketplace, and Poppylist , the modern universal baby registry trusted by expecting parents.These partnerships strengthen OtterSpace’s mission to support families through every stage, from travel to nesting to newborn sleep, with easy, science-backed solutions that actually work.Helping Families Sleep Better on the Go With BabyQuipFamilies renting gear through BabyQuip can now add OtterSpace blackout curtains to their travel setups, making it easier than ever to maintain consistent sleep routines on the road.“Traveling with little ones can be magical—but sleep can be a challenge,” said Melissa Smith, CEO & Founder of OtterSpace. “Our blackout curtains were designed to be truly travel-friendly: lightweight, compact, and able to transform any space into a dark, sleep-ready room in minutes. Partnering with BabyQuip means more families can experience the ease of our install-anywhere system when and where they need it most.”With BabyQuip’s nationwide network of more than 1,500 Quality Providers, OtterSpace now meets families exactly where they are, hotels, rentals, grandparents’ homes, and everywhere in between.A Must-Have Baby Registry Addition on PoppylistExpecting parents can now add OtterSpace blackout curtains directly to their Poppylist registry, ensuring they’re prepared for better newborn sleep from day one.“At OtterSpace, we hear from parents every day who tell us our blackout curtains were one of their most-used baby items,” said Smith. “They’re a must-have for every baby registry, especially for parents building a calm, sleep-friendly nursery environment. Partnering with Poppylist makes it even easier for families to get the essentials they’ll rely on daily.”Poppylist users will now find OtterSpace’s bestselling blackout bundles, window kits, and travel sets integrated seamlessly into the platform’s curated shopping experience.Science-Backed Design for Better Family SleepCreated by a neuroscientist and mom of two, OtterSpace blackout curtains help regulate circadian rhythms and promote deeper, more restorative rest. The patented peel-and-stick design installs in minutes with no tools, no hardware, and no damage—making them ideal for renters, travelers, shift workers, and tired parents everywhere.About OtterSpaceOtterSpace creates science-backed sleep solutions designed to help families rest better—at home and on the go. Loved by parents, pediatric sleep experts, and frequent travelers, OtterSpace’s patented blackout curtain system installs in minutes and delivers true, room-darkening sleep support wherever families need it.About BabyQuipBabyQuip is the #1 baby gear rental marketplace, connecting traveling families with safe, trusted baby gear through a nationwide network of Quality Providers. Featured on Shark Tank and relied on by millions, BabyQuip helps families travel more easily and stress-free.About PoppylistPoppylist is a universal baby registry platform built to simplify the journey for expecting parents. With curated essentials and modern tools that reduce overwhelm, Poppylist helps families confidently prepare for life with a newborn.

