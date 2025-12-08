HeliNY Earns WYVERN Wingman Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Safety at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport

HeliNY

Highlighting HeliNY’s Strong Safety Culture and Commitment to Exceptional Guest Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeliNY, a leading helicopter sightseeing, charter, and medical organ transport operator in the New York metro region, today announced it has achieved WYVERN Wingman certification, one of the aviation industry’s most respected safety designations. The certification was granted on December 2, 2025, following successful and ongoing collaboration in the Flight Leader Program, which validates HeliNY’s operational excellence, pilot training, maintenance programs, and Safety Management System.HeliNY is the first helicopter operator at the Downtown Manhattan Skyport (JRB) to meet the heliport’s newly enhanced safety standards, which took effect on September 1, 2025. Located at Pier 6 on the East River, JRB requires all operators to undergo an annual third-party safety audit, the results of which are provided to Downtown Manhattan Skyport. These results may also be shared with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).In its certification notice, WYVERN stated:“We congratulate HeliNY for demonstrating compliance with the WYVERN Wingman Standard. Their validated SMS and strong participation in the Flight Leader Program reflect a commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence.”Paul Blodgett, CEO of HeliNY, said:“We are deeply proud to achieve WYVERN Wingman certification, and we extend our sincere thanks to the WYVERN team for their partnership and the meticulous audit process. This recognition—coming just weeks after our TOPS certification—underscores our unwavering commitment to operating at the highest levels of safety and professionalism. As the first operator at the JRB to meet these enhanced safety standards, this achievement marks a major milestone for our company and offers every guest added confidence when they fly with us.”This milestone follows HeliNY’s November certification from the Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS), marking two significant safety achievements this quarter.About HeliNYFounded in 1994, HeliNY (Helicopter Flight Services, Inc.) is the largest sightseeing helicopter operator in the New York metropolitan region. The company provides world-class sightseeing tours, private charters, and medical transport services from Manhattan and New Jersey. Known for its modern Bell 407 fleet, experienced pilots, and exceptional service, HeliNY delivers a range of unforgettable flight experiences —from scenic skyline tours to luxurious regional escapes. Learn more at heliny.com About WYVERNWYVERN is an ISO-9001-certified global leader in aerospace safety-risk management. Founded in 1991, the company delivers industry-leading audits, certifications, coaching, and safety-intelligence solutions that help organizations elevate performance and strengthen safety culture. WYVERN’s Wingman Standard and Flight Leader Program are trusted worldwide as benchmarks of aerospace excellence.To learn more about the WYVERN Wingman Certification, visit https://www.wyvernltd.com/wingman-and-certifications-2025/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.