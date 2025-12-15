Retired CPA Earns Master's in Entrepreneurship at 63, Launches Platform for Second-Act Entrepreneurs

Curt Roese Graduation 2025

CPA Curt Roese earns his Master's in Entrepreneurship at 63, wins competitive awards, and launches a platform helping professionals build second-act careers

At this stage of life, Shari and I are focused on living with no regrets. This degree, this business—it's about purpose, meaning, and showing our grandkids what courage looks like” — Curt Roese

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many people his age are easing into retirement, 63-year-old CPA and former CFO Curt Roese crossed the graduation stage on December 13, 2025, at the University of Florida, earning his Master of Science in Entrepreneurship with a 3.94 GPA. His achievement underscores a national trend: Americans aged 55+ are now the fastest-growing group of new entrepreneurs, according to the Kauffman Foundation.Roese celebrated his graduation surrounded by his biggest supporter, wife Shari, along with their four adult children, their spouses, and nine grandchildren—a family gathering that represents what he calls "living with no regrets and creating stories worth sharing with those grandkids."From Retirement to RenaissanceIn June 2023, at age 61, Roese closed his laptop for the final time as CFO for a Small Business Administration (SBA) lender. After 40 years in finance and accounting—including co-founding Westmont Homes, a custom home building company—he faced the question many professionals his age encounter: "What's next?"Seven months into retirement, Roese found himself restless. Instead of accepting the void many retirees experience, he applied to the University of Florida's highly competitive Master's in Entrepreneurship program."The education landscape had transformed completely since 1984," Roese explained. "Everything was online—classes, assignments, textbooks. I approached every assignment like a beginner. That mindset led to straight A's."$10,000 in Grants and Competition RecognitionDuring the program, Roese developed a comprehensive business plan for Retirepreneur , a platform designed to help professionals aged 55+ transition into second-act entrepreneurship. He won $10,000 through the Luby Microgrant Pitch Competition to develop the concept.The Entrepreneurship Program Director encouraged Roese to participate in the Big Idea Gator Business Plan Competition. Roese was selected as one of 16 semi-finalists and delivered a live presentation with Shari by his side."I spent decades confident in boardrooms, but live presentations terrified me," Roese said. "I practiced that pitch a hundred times. Standing up there, delivering it—I was proud to overcome that fear."During the awards ceremony, Roese was honored with the "Entrepreneurial Spirit Award" and an additional $1,000 grant, recognizing his entrepreneurial commitment and support for the startup community.The Platform Built from ExperienceThroughout his graduate studies, Roese built Retirepreneur—addressing the gap he discovered during his own transition."I realized there was nothing specifically for people like me—experienced professionals who wanted to build something new, not just fill time," said Roese. "Retirepreneur is the resource I wish had existed when I was figuring out my next chapter."Nearly 60% of retirees are interested in starting a business or pursuing flexible work, yet many feel uncertain about how to take the first steps, according to AARP research.Retirepreneur provides step-by-step guides, tools, and community support for professionals translating decades of expertise into consulting, coaching, online businesses, or flexible work. The platform now serves 1,800+ Retirepreneur Weekly Newsletter subscribers and 80+ members in its FREE Hub.What's Next: Coffee with CurtIn January 2026, Roese is launching "Coffee with Curt"—a YouTube Shorts series documenting his journey building Retirepreneur from day one."I want to show the reality of building a business at this age—not the polished highlight reel, but the authentic journey," Roese explained. "If I can earn my master's at 63 while building a business, others can absolutely build their second acts."Living with No Regrets"At this stage of life, Shari and I are focused on living with no regrets," Roese said. "This degree, this business, this next chapter—it's all about purpose, meaning, and showing our grandkids what courage looks like.""Watching Curt reinvent himself has been inspiring," said his wife Shari. "He's proving that growth doesn't end at 60—it's just getting interesting."Today's graduation symbolizes what Roese has proven through his journey: that lifelong learning, entrepreneurship, and purposeful reinvention have no age limits."Growth doesn't wait for comfort," Roese reflected. "I still get nervous about putting myself out there. But I've learned that fear is a constant companion on the journey to growth. The difference is knowing you can face it. And we're just getting started."###Retirepreneur is available at www.retirepreneur.com with free newsletter signup and access to the FREE Retirepreneur Hub.Contact Curt Roese at curt@westmontgroupllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.