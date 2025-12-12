New Orleans Offers Expanded Holiday Ghost Tours by Foot and Carriage for Winter Visitors

Pirate’s Alley on a clear full-moon night—a storied French Quarter walkway known for its ghostly legends.

Seasonal ghost-tour programs explore documented folklore and historic sites across the French Quarter

We have but one ghost here — the ghost of the past.” — -Mark Twain

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As winter visitor activity increases, New Orleans is offering a broadened selection of holiday ghost tours designed to highlight the city’s architecture, cultural history, and longstanding folklore. Seasonal programming includes guided walking tours offered at standard commercial rates, as well as holiday-decorated horse-drawn carriage tours operated by licensed French Quarter carriage companies. These parallel formats provide options for visitors with different mobility levels and scheduling needs.

Guided walking tours, which generally run 60 to 90 minutes, take place throughout the French Quarter, one of the most intact historic districts in the United States. Interest in evening tours traditionally rises in December and early January as cooler weather, holiday lighting, and seasonal programming create favorable conditions for exploring the city’s narrow streets and public squares.

Alongside the guided walks, licensed carriage operators are offering holiday-themed ghost and history rides in horse-drawn carriages decorated with seasonal garlands and lights. These seated tours provide an alternative for visitors who prefer a non-walking option or who are unable to participate in extended walking routes.

Guided walking tours follow established routes focused on exterior architectural and cultural points of interest, including Pirate’s Alley, a passageway adjacent to St. Louis Cathedral; Royal Street, known for its galleries, early residential facades, and cast-iron balconies; Chartres Street, featuring structures tied to early colonial, religious, and municipal history; the Jackson Square perimeter overlooking the Pontalba Buildings, St. Louis Cathedral, the Presbytère, and the Cabildo; and the Ursulines corridor in the Lower Quarter, connected to early religious, cultural, and architectural development. These routes are selected for historic significance, walkability, and concentration of preserved buildings.

Holiday carriage tours are operated independently by licensed carriage companies departing from designated stands near Jackson Square and Decatur Street. Carriage routes commonly include segments of Royal Street, Chartres Street, Burgundy Street, and nearby French Quarter corridors. Decoration typically includes seasonal lighting and garlands applied by individual operators.

Guided walking tours are typically offered at 6:00 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:00 PM, with weekend afternoon options available at 12:00 PM or 2:00 PM depending on the tour company. Most walking tours begin at or near Washington Artillery Park, located across from Jackson Square at 768 Decatur Street. Guests are advised to arrive 10–15 minutes early for check-in and introductory instructions.

Horse-drawn carriage tours follow operator-specific schedules, generally beginning in late afternoon and continuing into the evening. Carriages depart from designated stands adjacent to Jackson Square and along Decatur Street.

Walking tours are offered at standard commercial rates, which vary by company and tour length. Rates commonly range from $20 to $35 per adult, with occasional seasonal adjustments. Advance reservations are recommended during peak holiday weeks due to high demand.

Carriage tour pricing is established individually by licensed operators. Rates typically range from $30 to $50 per person, with private carriage options available at higher set fares. Tickets may be purchased directly at carriage stands or through operator websites.

Comfortable walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing are recommended for walking tours. Carriage tours may be more suitable for visitors with limited mobility or those seeking a seated experience.

New Orleans has a long-documented history shaped by French, Spanish, African, Caribbean, and American influences. The city’s historic infrastructure and winter cultural traditions contribute to ongoing interest in ghost-themed tours, particularly during the holiday season. Tour content often includes publicly documented historical accounts, architectural evolution, local legends, and winter observances rooted in the city’s diverse traditions. Tours follow preservation guidelines by focusing on public streets and exteriors only, without after-hours access to cemeteries or private residences.

City tourism officials advise visitors participating in evening programs—whether on foot or by carriage—to remain aware of their surroundings, use well-lit public walkways, and follow general safety guidance. The holiday season brings increased pedestrian traffic to the French Quarter, and public transportation routes often run modified or extended schedules on major travel dates. Information on holiday cultural programming, municipal resources, and transportation can be accessed through official New Orleans tourism channels.

