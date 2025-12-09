Peekapak Supports National Wellbeing Goals with Expansion into Qatar’s K–12 Education System

Student Playing myPeekaville Learning Game Student participating in Peekapak

Focus on empowering students with emotional skills that support learning, belonging, and purpose

Students thrive when wellbeing is embedded into daily routines. We are excited to support schools in making that shift.” — Dr. Jenna Santyr, Peekapak’s Director of Education

DOHA, QATAR, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around student wellbeing and mental health take center stage at the WISE Education Summit, Peekapak Wellbeing Education announced new efforts to support Qatar’s national priority of fostering emotionally resilient and future-ready youth.Peekapak’s expansion brings its wellbeing lessons, digital student experiences, and data-informed insights to private and international schools across Qatar. The program builds self-regulation, empathy, and stress-management skills while helping educators understand students’ emotional needs in real time.“Schools are looking for practical ways to help students feel safe, capable, and hopeful,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “Our goal is to partner with Qatar’s education community to ensure wellbeing is not something students navigate alone, but a shared strength built across classrooms, homes, and society.”Supporting Qatar’s Wellbeing VisionAligned with Qatar’s emphasis on student wellbeing and human development, Peekapak offers:• Evidence-based wellbeing lessons for Grades K–12• Culturally relevant stories and student-driven reflection• Daily emotion check-ins to support early identification of needs• Wellbeing dashboards to help schools guide interventions• Family engagement resources to reinforce learning at homeEducators receive ongoing professional development to ensure implementation is meaningful and sustainable.Building Momentum in the RegionPeekapak’s participation at the WISE Education Summit highlights growing interest in programs that strengthen emotional and social foundations for learning. The company has already partnered with schools and organizations across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, and is now expanding that work to Qatar.“We are here to listen and learn from local educators,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Peekapak’s Director of Education. “Students thrive when wellbeing is embedded into daily routines. We are excited to support schools in making that shift.”Opportunities for School PartnershipsPeekapak is meeting with school leaders, nonprofit organizations, and policymakers throughout the summit to shape pilot opportunities and collaborative initiatives for the 2025–2026 academic year.Schools can request information or schedule a demo through the link below:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

