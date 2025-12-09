Maja Kazazic Brings Scale Up Blueprint™ Keynotes to Corporate & Conference Stages Nationwide

Maja Kazazic and Sally Becker embrace onstage after a surprise reunion at the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards. Maja Kazazic with her bestselling book Scale Up Blueprint™, shown across print and digital formats. The stage and audience at London event.

Maja Kazazic Launches Scale Up Blueprint™ Keynotes Nationwide | #ScaleUpBlueprint #Leadership #Resilience

This isn’t about bouncing back — it’s about building forward with precision, purpose, and systems that actually sustain momentum.” — Maja Kazazic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maja Kazazic Brings Scale Up Blueprint™ to Corporate Stages and Conference Keynotes Across the U.S.

Transforming Resilience Into Scalable Growth with a Proven 7-Block Framework for Leaders and Teams

As companies face tighter budgets, shifting cultures, and mounting execution pressure, bestselling author and international keynote speaker Maja Kazazic is helping teams scale with purpose through her groundbreaking framework: Scale Up Blueprint™: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life.

Based on her lived experience surviving a war and rebuilding a global career from the ground up, Kazazic's new book and keynote are reshaping how organizations think about resilience, clarity, and growth. Her talk combines storytelling with immediately usable frameworks so audiences leave with both conviction and a plan.

“This isn’t about bouncing back,” Kazazic explains. “It’s about building forward — with precision, purpose, and systems that actually sustain momentum.”

Kazazic’s life reads like a masterclass in scaling under pressure. After surviving a grenade blast in Bosnia that cost her a leg as a teenager, she emigrated to the United States, built a highly successful IT company, and advised Fortune 100 leaders on growth and transformation. In Scale Up Blueprint, she translates that lived experience into a practical, repeatable playbook that helps organizations convert resilience into measurable performance.

“Scaling up isn’t a sprint or a slogan — it’s steady, strategic work,” says Kazazic. “This book and the keynote bring the same framework to life: intentional actions compounded over time. It’s the scaffolding leaders need to build things that last — not quick wins that fade.”

From Surviving to Scaling: A Framework That Moves Teams

The Scale Up Blueprint™ keynote is built around seven powerful building blocks that help teams:

- Support: Leverage support and networks to build strong cultures

- Mindset: Reframe challenges into usable, growth-driving data

- Potential: Identify hidden potential within teams and individuals

- Small Steps: Turn micro-actions into compounding momentum

- Discipline: Build habits, systems, and structures that last

- Tenacity: Develop tenacity and resilience to overcome resistance and setbacks

- Results: Measure what matters to sustain long-term results

The keynote distills years of strategy, neuroscience, and transformation into a session-ready experience that delivers both emotional resonance and operational ROI.

A Moment That Captivated the World

In October 2025, Kazazic made headlines when she reunited on stage with her childhood rescuer, humanitarian Sally Becker, during a surprise appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards. The emotional reunion, aired on ITV and featured in a forthcoming documentary, became a viral moment of inspiration — reminding audiences that one act of courage can spark a lifetime of growth.

“I’m living proof that when someone invests in you at the right moment, everything can change,” Kazazic said on stage. “That’s what this framework is about — creating conditions where people and organizations scale because someone saw what they could become.”

Kazazic’s work has been featured on BBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Discovery Channel, and Good Housekeeping, and she is regularly engaged by corporate clients to convert keynote momentum into follow-on learning programs and internal rollouts.

Preorders, Keynotes & Corporate Access

Scale Up Blueprint is available now for preorder (hardcover + ebook), with paperback release following April 7, 2026. Organizations booking Maja Kazazic for 2025–2026 events can access:

- 60–90 minute keynote formats

- Half-day intensives and executive workshops

- Corporate bulk book packages and workbook add-ons

- Priority access to the 90-Day Scale Up Challenge

Early preorder bonuses include:

- Access to the Scale Up Archetype quiz (for team alignment)

- The downloadable Action Workbook with team tools

Invitations to exclusive bonus training experiences

To explore keynote options or download the speaker kit: www.MajaKazazic.com/Speaking

To preorder the book and claim bonuses: www.MajaKazazic.com/ScaleUp

About Maja Kazazic Maja Kazazic is an internationally recognized speaker, entrepreneur, and author of Scale Up Blueprint™: 7 Essential Building Blocks for Unstoppable Business, Leadership, and Life. A war survivor who became a tech CEO and trauma-informed growth strategist, she helps organizations build momentum through practical tools, strategic resilience, and high-impact culture shifts. Her story has been featured on BBC, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Discovery Channel, Good Housekeeping, ITV, and many more.

Maja Kazazic – Keynote Speaker | Resilience, Growth & the Scale Up Blueprint™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.