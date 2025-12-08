NEW BOOK FOR BUSINESS LEADERS DECIDING WHETHER OR NOT TO WEIGH IN ON CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES

Temple Professors Gregg Feistman and Dr. Heather LaMarre co-authored the book.

A Roadmap for Decision Making is Included

If employees are looking for leaders to take a stance, it may make sense to take a stand on an issue. On the other hand there may be real risk for the company’s image, reputation, and bottom line.” — Co-Author Gregg Feistman

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s business leaders, faced with increasing pressure to use their influence and speak out (or not) on contemporary issues in society, now have a new roadmap to follow. Based on expert interviews and contemporary research, Raising Social Capital: Corporate Advocacy and Impact in a Time of Social Change provides leaders with a strategic guide for corporate leaders on managing social change, political controversy, and sustainability while balancing profit with purpose.

“Balancing influence and risk is the name of the game,” says co-author Dr. Heather LaMarre, a Temple University professor. “CEOs, Board Members and other senior leaders can use their powerful voice to advocate for causes and issues they are passionate about. At the same time, they must carefully gauge what stakeholders’ concerns are and how they’ll react.”

“There’s certainly no absolute right or wrong answer,” adds co-author Gregg Feistman, also a Temple University professor. “Often, if the issue is in the company’s purview, and employees for example, are looking for leaders to take a stance, it may make sense. On the other hand, depending on the issue, there may be real risk for the company’s image, reputation, and ultimately, the bottom line. We hope our book – including our proprietary SpeakIF© model – offers them a best-practice approach to their decision making based on their organization’s values.”

Raising Social Capital: Corporate Advocacy and Impact in a Time of Social Change also addresses topics including driving public engagement and building public trust; navigating controversy, dealing with political pushback and the partisan press; managing employee activism and workplace incivility.

Raising Social Capital: Corporate Advocacy and Impact in a Time of Social Change is available through Amazon at https://a.co/d/arHQuDF and Routledge Publishers at https://www.routledge.com/Raising-Social-Capital-Corporate-Advocacy-and-Impact-in-a-Time-of-Social-Change/LaMarre-Feistman/p/book/9781032630496.

