SuperTints Window Tint Clarifies Business Separation Amidst Online Review Confusion

JONESBORO, AR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperTints Window Tint is issuing a public statement to address a recent surge in mistaken negative online reviews. The company wishes to clarify that it is a separate and distinct entity from SuperTints Vehicle Wraps and is not associated with the customer service issues being directed at the other business.Recently, a social media campaign intended for SuperTints Vehicle Wraps has incorrectly targeted SuperTints Window Tint. This has resulted in numerous negative reviews being posted on the wrong company's platforms, causing significant confusion among customers and the public. SuperTints Window Tint had no involvement in the events that led to the original customer complaint.The two businesses, while sharing a similar name, officially separated into two independent companies several months ago. SuperTints Window Tint specializes exclusively in professional window tinting services and operates under its own management and customer service protocols.SuperTints Window Tint remains steadfast in its commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer satisfaction. The company values its reputation for excellence and is dedicated to resolving any client concerns directly and professionally. We encourage our valued customers who may have questions or concerns about our services to contact us directly so we can provide assistance.About SuperTints Window TintSuperTints Window Tint is a premier provider of professional window tinting services. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and superior customer care, the company is dedicated to delivering outstanding results for its clients.

