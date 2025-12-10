Kitsap County Celebrates the Seattle FIFA World Cup™ Match Announcements.

Innovation and Collaboration at the Core Love Kitsap — Innovators of Stay Kitsap 2026 and the gold standard in tourism marketing and promotion for all of Kitsap County. Stay. Adventure. Celebrate. Repeat. Kitsap Loves Soccer

Kitsap welcomes the World as the Seattle FIFA World Cup™ approaches & is ready with exceptional access, affordability, natural beauty, & welcoming spirit.

Located in the most idyllic setting in the Pacific Northwest, Kitsap’s Bremerton Fan Zone the closest Fan Zone to Seattle’s stadium—seamlessly accessible and offering unforgettable fan experiences.” — KKC

BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitsap County Welcomes the World for the Seattle FIFA World Cup.™

As excitement builds for the Seattle FIFA World Cup™, Kitsap County is ready to welcome fans from around the world—including supporters traveling for matches featuring Belgium, Egypt, USA, Australia, Qatar, Iran, and the Euro Playoff A Winner.

Just across the water from Seattle, Kitsap County is the closest Fan Zone destination outside the host city. With fast ferry service, affordable accommodations, and stunning waterfront communities, Kitsap offers fans an unbeatable home base minutes from the action at Seattle Stadium.

Thanks to direct connections and streamlined travel options, Kitsap provides an unmatched, accessible celebration environment outside Seattle:

• Via Water from Seattle with options from; Foot, Car to hight speed fast ferries

• Highway Access from Seattle

• Kitsap Transit and rideshare services

• Walkable downtowns near dining, nightlife, and adventure

• Boutique inns, family-friendly Airbnbs, and shoreline stays

Visitors enjoy panoramic water views, charming districts, and outdoor adventure—while staying only a short ferry ride or scenic drive from match-day excitement. This Kitsap Fan Zone–style experience, located in Bremerton, Washington, was championed by Commissioner Katie Walters, whose leadership helped position Kitsap as a welcoming hub for global FIFA™ fans.

Quincy Square in downtown Bremerton will serve as Kitsap’s primary community gathering space. Operated by the Bremerton Downtown Association under Executive Director Jess Combs, Quincy Square will feature:

• Large-screen community match broadcasts*

• Food vendors, live music, and cultural programming

• Family-friendly games and activities

• A lively festival atmosphere

*Community-operated broadcasts; see trademark notice below.

Plan Your Trip at StayKitsap26.com. Fans can explore lodging, transportation, dining, and match-day itineraries at: StayKitsap26.com — created and managed by Love Kitsap. Media assets, logos, and downloads: https://www.staykitsap26.com/media-kit

Seattle FIFA World Cup™ Match Schedule

Group Stage Matches

• June 15 — Belgium vs. Egypt at 12:00 p.m. PT

• June 19 — USA vs. Australia at 12:00 p.m. PT

• June 24 — Qatar vs. Euro Playoff A Winner at 12:00 p.m. PT

• June 26 — Egypt vs. Iran (time TBA)

Knockout Rounds

• July 1 — Round of 32 at 1:00 p.m. PT

• July 6 — Round of 16 at 5:00 p.m. PT

These global matchups—and their international fan bases—are expected to bring thousands of visitors to the region. Kitsap County’s proximity, affordability, and unparalleled Pacific Northwest experience make it a top stay destination for both international and domestic travelers.

REQUIRED TRADEMARK NOTICE

FIFA, FIFA World Cup™, and all related marks are trademarks of FIFA.

This communication is not approved by, sponsored by, or affiliated with FIFA.

