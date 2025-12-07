Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference Returns With Record Global Participation, Technologies, and Awards

IDWS 2025 continues the strong momentum achieved in previous editions driven water Sustainability The conference will be held from 8 to 10 December at the Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Distinguished this year by broad international participation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Jeddah will host tomorrow the fourth edition of the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS 2025), with the participation of an elite group of global leaders and innovators in the water sector to discuss urgent global water needs and the advanced solutions required to address them.The conference will be held from 8 to 10 December at the Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of the Makkah Region. The high-level attendance reflects both the local significance of the event and its growing global ambition.The event is distinguished this year by broad international participation, reflecting a firm global commitment to developing sustainable water solutions. The 2025 edition is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors, with over 170 speakers, 100 exhibitors, and delegations representing more than 137 countries.IDWS 2025 continues the strong momentum achieved in previous editions, offering a wide range of sustainable water solutions. The conference highlights the circular water economy, next-generation wastewater treatment solutions, state-of-the-art desalination technologies, and advanced digital tools. It provides an in-depth look at global water challenges and the importance of collaborative action to overcome them.The 2025 edition will also feature several new activations, enabling participants to experience real-world demonstrations of water sustainability solutions instead of only traditional presentations. The program will additionally focus on smaller-scale solutions designed to meet the needs of rural communities and smaller cities.Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Tariq bin Ghassan Al-Ghaffari, Deputy President for Emerging Water Research and Technologies at the Saudi Water Innovation Center, stated "The Saudi Water Authority is honored to sponsor a platform that brings together the brightest global and local minds to safeguard the most vital resource on this planet. IDWS 2025 reinforces the Kingdom’s pioneering role in driving transformative water sustainability solutions through innovation."This year’s conference also gathers several of the world’s most influential entities in water innovation, including major utilities, advanced engineering firms, and leaders in modern technologies. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover next-generation desalination solutions, smart robotics, and digital transformation tools, as well as learn about the investment sector’s role in creating new opportunities. The list of participants also includes leading companies in consulting, construction, environmental solutions, and infrastructure—entities shaping the future of water management.Global industry giants such as Siemens, ABB, Toray, Oman Water Solutions Manufacturing, KSB, and Toyobo MC Middle East Industries will showcase cutting-edge innovations. Meanwhile, Saudi participants include the National Water Company, STC, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Rawafid Industrial Company, and Kindasa Water Services each presenting new solutions poised to transform the sector.Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW)The Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW) stands at the forefront of the IDWS 2025 agenda, celebrating groundbreaking ideas that deliver real impact across the sector, ranging from early-stage research to ready-to-implement advanced technologies. Across its editions, the total value of awards exceeds USD 10 million, with prototype funding of up to USD 250,000, in addition to valuable opportunities for access to implementation tools, investment networks, and international partnerships. The prize includes 18 categories covering cutting-edge water production technologies, circular and zero-liquid-discharge systems, digital business models, environmental sustainability, wastewater treatment, and policy innovation.Building on the success of its initial editions, the competition returns this year as a dynamic platform for young innovators. Participants will receive expert guidance through an intensive series of virtual and in-person bootcamps, competing to develop solutions in water reuse, digital transformation, leakage management, and operational efficiency.Winning teams will gain access to business pathways and investor partnerships supporting their transition from concept development to commercial launch.As part of its strong commitment to workforce development, IDWS 2025 will host the Water Academy of the Saudi Water Authority, offering a comprehensive suite of training programs in partnership with the London Business School and a group of global experts, including Robert Mairson, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at LBS.The conference will also feature a full lineup of specialized technical briefings covering emerging technologies and practical solutions in desalination, automation, utility governance, innovative financing, and water-energy system integration.Saudi Arabia: A Global Leader in Water SustainabilityIDWS 2025 reflects the Kingdom’s accelerating global leadership in the water sector, driven by Saudi Vision 2030 and its commitment to transformative water management through innovative technologies, decarbonization, and circularity. The conference serves as a platform to shape the future landscape of water sustainability worldwide, while fostering meaningful dialogue on the challenges and opportunities of the sector.For more information and to register for a complimentary conference pass, please visit: https://idwsc.com About the Saudi Water Authority (SWA)The Saudi Water Authority is the national entity responsible for regulating, developing, and sustaining the water sector in the Kingdom. The Authority works to ensure water security through integrated planning, the application of global best practices in water resource management, the promotion of research and innovation, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships. The Authority aims to achieve high operational efficiency and improve service quality in alignment with the environmental and economic sustainability goals of Saudi Vision 2030.About the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS)IDWS is the leading event in the Arab region and the Gulf, bringing together policymakers, experts, and innovators to accelerate sustainable water solutions through investment, policy development, and innovation. The conference has become a key platform for international cooperation and showcasing advanced technologies, with hundreds of speakers and thousands of participants from around the world.Media Contacts:Yazeed Al-Nuwaysir – Public Relations Saudi Water Authority yalnuwaysir@swa.gov.saLama Al-Qasem – Public Relations & Communications Tahaluf press.IDWS@Tahaluf.com

