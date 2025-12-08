Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,527 in the last 365 days.

‘The Moors in Spain: The Freedom Fighters’ Short Animated Film Screened at Oak Park River Forest High School

Film Highlights Themes of Co Existence, Justice, and Prosperity

“This film is more than a historical retelling — it’s a call to imagine a future built on justice and prosperity for all,” said the filmmaker.”
— Tirrell Jamahl Paxton
OAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 2, 2025, the African-American Studies course at Oak Park River Forest High School hosted a special screening of The Moors in Spain, a short animated film that explores the rich history and enduring lessons of cultural co existence, justice, and prosperity.

The screening brought together students, an educator, and the filmmaker for an afternoon of reflection and dialogue. Through vivid animation and storytelling, The Moors in Spain illuminated how diverse communities once thrived together, offering a timely reminder of the importance of unity and shared values in today’s world.

Following the film, attendees engaged in a discussion about the relevance of these themes in modern society. The event underscored a commitment to fostering cultural literacy, empathy, and critical thinking through the arts.

“This film is more than a historical retelling — it’s a call to imagine a future built on justice and prosperity for all,” said the filmmaker. “I am honored to have shared the movie with my students,” said the event’s moderator.

About The Moors in Spain
The Moors in Spain is a short animated film based on the book, “The Moors in Spain: When Arab and African Muslims Led the World,” that brings to life the historical period where Muslims, Christians, and Jews co existed in Medieval Spain. Through its narrative, the film emphasizes the values of justice, prosperity, and cultural exchanges, encouraging audiences to reflect on the lessons of history for contemporary society.
________________________________________
Media Contact: Arrange a movie screening and/or book signing event
Tirrell Jamahl Paxton
The Moors Films, Books and Social Media
Tpaxton129@gmail.com
http://www.youtube.com/@Amazing-History-Stories
Book: The Moors in Spain: When Arab and African Muslims Led the World

Tirrell J Paxton
The Moors Films, Books and Social Media
tpaxton129@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

‘The Moors in Spain: The Freedom Fighters’ Short Animated Film Screened at Oak Park River Forest High School

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more