‘The Moors in Spain: The Freedom Fighters’ Short Animated Film Screened at Oak Park River Forest High School
Film Highlights Themes of Co Existence, Justice, and Prosperity
The screening brought together students, an educator, and the filmmaker for an afternoon of reflection and dialogue. Through vivid animation and storytelling, The Moors in Spain illuminated how diverse communities once thrived together, offering a timely reminder of the importance of unity and shared values in today’s world.
Following the film, attendees engaged in a discussion about the relevance of these themes in modern society. The event underscored a commitment to fostering cultural literacy, empathy, and critical thinking through the arts.
“This film is more than a historical retelling — it’s a call to imagine a future built on justice and prosperity for all,” said the filmmaker. “I am honored to have shared the movie with my students,” said the event’s moderator.
About The Moors in Spain
The Moors in Spain is a short animated film based on the book, “The Moors in Spain: When Arab and African Muslims Led the World,” that brings to life the historical period where Muslims, Christians, and Jews co existed in Medieval Spain. Through its narrative, the film emphasizes the values of justice, prosperity, and cultural exchanges, encouraging audiences to reflect on the lessons of history for contemporary society.
