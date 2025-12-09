CyTwist Introduces AI Insights Engine Built to Detect and Halt Active Cyber Attacks in Real Time

AI-Driven Alert Analysis and Prioritization Layer to Stop Active Attacks Before Damage Occurs

Attacker intent deduction and agentic AI powered context-based behavioral analysis enables improved alert prioritization and quicker response.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyTwist, a cybersecurity innovator powered by patented Deductive AI technology, today announced the launch of its Insights Engine, a real-time AI layer that helps security teams cut through alert overload and quickly identify alerts tied to active attacks. The Insights Engine applies deductive reasoning, attacker intent modeling, and behavioral progression analysis to EDR alerts and OS telemetry. By correlating incoming signals with CyTwist’s attacker behavior model, it ranks alerts by urgency and potential impact, highlighting those most likely to pose a real threat.“Security teams are overwhelmed by alerts and lack the context needed to focus on what truly matters,” said Eran Orzel, CEO of CyTwist. “Our Insights Engine converts fragmented signals into attacker intent patterns and adds the intelligence layer that today’s SOCs are missing, correlating weak signals, revealing high-risk behaviors, and helping defenders stop attacks before damage occurs.”A New Layer of Context for the SOC - Designed to Combat Alert FatigueCyTwist’s Insights Engine provides SOC teams with clarity on why an alert is contextually[BK3] important, not just that it exists. It was built to assist SOCs by:• Analyzing EDR alerts through attacker intent and behavior progression• Assigning real-time risk levels based on urgency and impact• Detecting alert sequences that form an active kill chain• Continuously monitoring new alerts to identify emerging patternsBy integrating native EDR telemetry with CyTwist’s reasoning engine, the Insights Engine determines whether an action is benign or malicious based on attacker intent. It links scattered alerts into potential attack progressions, providing SOC teams early visibility into active threat patterns. As attackers adopt AI-driven techniques for stealth and speed, defenders require more than signatures or statistical anomalies. The Insights Engine offers SOCs the context necessary to detect subtle malicious behaviors early, even when traditional tools overlook them.Proven in Real-World SettingsIn a recent assessment with a major international airline utilizing leading EDR and SIEM platforms, CyTwist was the only system to identify simulated malware activity. While the SIEM generated a low-severity alert that was ignored and the EDR showed no signals, CyTwist correlated the behaviors, used intent-based logic, and promptly flagged the activity as suspicious.As the CISO of an Israeli community hospital that participated in another successful Insights Engine POV noted, “CyTwist provides a level of clarity we lacked before, highlighting the alerts that require immediate action. It surfaced the signals that truly matter, the ones aligned with credible attack paths. This significantly lowers the risk of missing an active threat, shortens investigation time, and most importantly, helps us stop an attack before it escalates.”About CyTwistCyTwist is redefining cyber defense with its patented Deductive AI technology and counterintelligence-driven methodologies that expose attacker logic and behavior patterns that traditional tools miss. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, CyTwist delivers a lightweight, seamless security layer that complements existing platforms while dramatically strengthening cyber resilience.For more information, visit www.cytwist.com or follow CyTwist on LinkedIn

