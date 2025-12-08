JoJo Bee, Canadian Author, Invites Readers into the World of Airabeth with a Special Holiday Promotion Dec. 15–22, 2025

JoJo Bee

An electrifying tale of rebellion, sacrifice, and destiny; perfect for the holidays.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JoJo Bee, the imaginative and dynamic author of the thrilling fantasy Airabeth (The Sacred Seven), is excited to launch a limited-time Amazon promotion for her debut novel. From December 15–22, 2025, the e-book will be available for just $0.99, offering readers a heart-pounding adventure at an irresistible holiday price.

“I want everyone to experience the joy and magic of Airabeth,” says JoJo Bee. “This sale is a way for everyone to enjoy my book during the holiday season, whether they’re longtime fantasy fans or discovering the genre for the first time.”

Airabeth is packed with adventure and life lessons. Nadia’s family is being hunted. Living as rebels under the iron rule of the Sacred Seven, Nadia has spent her life mastering the arts of deception, lying, stealing, and fighting to keep her family’s true identity hidden. But when a devastating mistake exposes the truth, everything she has fought for is shattered.

Desperate to save her loved ones from the merciless governance of the Sacred Seven, Nadia makes a risky pact that forces her into a gauntlet of brutal trials engineered to kill. Facing monstrous creatures, deadly landscapes, and savage arenas, she must endure every test thrown at her, while discovering hidden powers she never knew she possessed.

“Airabeth is a powerful portrayal of the timeless struggle between good and evil, woven into a modern, page-turning, and twist-filled narrative. I wrote this story to explore what happens when the greatest battle we face is the one within ourselves. This holiday season, discover Airabeth for yourself and immerse in a vivid, imaginative world that reflects the challenges of today’s society.”

Airabeth Receives High Praise from Enthusiastic Readers

"Oh my gosh! I have never been itching more for a second book than I am after reading this!"

"What an epic debut! Inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins, I was completely enthralled with this story. With scenes reminiscent of some familiar loved fantasies and dystopians, this story is still so original and unique, and I loved it!"

With epic battles, heartfelt sacrifice, and a universe bursting with magic and danger, Airabeth promises a reading experience that lingers long after the holidays.

To purchase copies of Airabeth, click here: https://bit.ly/4pYdiws

About JoJo Bee

JoJo Bee is a Canadian fantasy author who crafts imaginative worlds rooted in spiritual exploration and emotional depth. Her debut series, Airabeth (The Sacred Seven), introduces readers to a realm where destiny, courage, and unseen power intertwine. Through her writing, she seeks to inspire introspection and encourage readers to recognize that even the most challenging journeys can lead to greater purpose and truth.

For more information about JoJo Bee and her mythic expedition, click here: https://authorjojobee.com/

