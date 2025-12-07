Para-Olympians Kalle & Sierra Smash Their Goal — Raising $34,175 Through InspireMe.Fund for Milan-Cortina 2026

Olympic Fundraising

Canadian Para-Alpine duo surpass their $30,000 target and inspire Olympic-bound athletes across North America

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InspireMe.Fund is celebrating a major milestone for para-alpine skier Kalle Eriksson and his guide Sierra Smith, who raised $34,175 CAD through their InspireMe campaign in support of their journey to the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Paralympic Games. Their original goal of $30,000 CAD was surpassed thanks to overwhelming support from their networks and the InspireMe community.Their campaign can be viewed here: https://inspireme.fund/project/406 “Kalle and Sierra have demonstrated exactly what is possible when athletes activate their communities,” said Chris Klotz, Founder of InspireMe.Fund. “Their campaign is a model for how high-performance athletes can combine their personal networks with a platform that delivers real, measurable results.”“The generosity we’ve received has been overwhelming. Every donation, every message, every share has reminded us that we’re not doing this alone. Competing at this level takes a village, and InspireMe.Fund gave us the platform to bring that village together. These funds directly support our training, equipment, travel, and competition needs as we chase our dream of representing Canada at Milan-Cortina 2026.”— Sierra Smith, Canadian Para-Alpine Athlete & Sighted GuideFueling a True Paralympic DreamKalle, a visually impaired para-alpine skier on the Canadian Para-Alpine Team, and Sierra, his elite sighted guide, rely on precision, coordination, and trust to race at world-class speeds. Competing internationally requires substantial financial support, and crowdfunding has become an essential tool for athletes preparing for the Paralympic and Olympic Games.The funds raised will help cover:• International travel & World Cup race fees• High-performance coaching• Specialized equipment & ski preparation• Key training camps• Race logistics, accommodations & performance supportSurpassing their goal ensures they can fully commit to the demanding 2024–26 Paralympic qualification schedule.A Growing Funding Path for Olympic & Paralympic AthletesMore athletes from the U.S. Olympic Team and Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Teams are turning to InspireMe.Fund to bridge funding gaps and engage their communities directly.The platform enables athletes to:✔ Launch campaigns in minutes✔ Share their stories authentically✔ Reach supporters worldwide✔ Keep 100% of donations (minus processing fees)✔ Build sustainable athlete-driven support systemsKalle and Sierra’s success is rapidly becoming a blueprint for other athletes preparing for Milan-Cortina 2026.Calling All Olympians & Para-Olympians Ahead of Milan-Cortina 2026With the Winter Games approaching, InspireMe.Fund is encouraging more Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls to join the platform and activate their communities.Athletes can explore crowdfunding opportunities here:Sports Crowdfunding Home Page (Start a Campaign):“Now is the time for athletes to step forward,” said Klotz. “Your supporters want to help — you just need a trusted platform to bring them together.”About InspireMe.FundInspireMe.Fund is a community-driven crowdfunding platform dedicated to helping athletes, Olympians, Para-Olympians, teams, and everyday dreamers reach their goals. The platform operates entirely through optional donor tips so that 100% of every donation (minus credit-card processing fees) goes directly to the campaign organizer.

