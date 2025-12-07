COGNNA announces a $9.2M Series A led by Impact46 with participation from BNVTCapital, VisionVentures, and TaliVentures.

COGNNA Raises 9.2 M $ In Series A Fund

COGNNA, the Saudi-based innovator in AI-led SecOps, announced during Black Hat MEA 2025 the closing of its Series A funding round, raising $9.2 million

UNITED STATES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COGNNA, the Saudi-based innovator in AI-led Security Operations (SecOps), announced during Black Hat MEA 2025 the closing of its Series A funding round, raising $9.2 million led by Impact46, with participation from BNVT Capital, Vision Ventures, and tali ventures.This round represents a pivotal milestone in COGNNA’s mission to empower organizations to thrive by safeguarding them against cyber threats with agentic AI , establishing COGNNA as the fastest and leading cybersecurity startup in the region.This new investment will accelerate COGNNA’s global scale-up across product, sales, and operations. The company plans to enhance its AI capabilities, expand across the MENA and global markets, and grow its engineering and SOC operations teams to meet rising demand for scalable, intelligent cybersecurity solutions.“This funding represents more than capital; it’s a validation of our vision to protect the digital future of humanity,” said Ibrahim AlShamrani, CEO of COGNNA. “We’re thrilled to take this next leap forward. COGNNA is building a global force in cybersecurity, where AI and human expertise meet to give organizations the confidence to operate securely, innovate boldly, and scale fearlessly.”“Our mission has always been to transform cybersecurity from reactive defense to intelligent prevention,” said Ziyad AlSheri, CTO of COGNNA. “Through our AI-led platform, we’re building an Agentic SOC that doesn’t just respond to threats, it anticipates them. This funding allows us to accelerate our R&D in AI and automation, scale globally, and continue delivering security that learns, adapts, and protects in real time.”Redefining Cybersecurity Through AICOGNNA delivers AI-led Cybersecurity as a Service, a next-generation model that combines AI, automation, and human expertise to deliver proactive, predictive, and cost-efficient protection for enterprises and SMEs alike.With its “Nexus” platform, organizations experience:200% faster threat detection and resolutionUp to 50% reduction in security operation costsEnterprise-Ready Integration in Under 30 Minutes.Scaling for Global ImpactThe Series A funding will be directed toward four key areas:Product Development: Advancing AI automation and platform scalability.Sales and Marketing: Strengthening presence across the MENA and entering the global market.Team Expansion: Hiring top talent to support growth.Operations: Building infrastructure for global scalability and resilience.COGNNA’s leadership, a team of seasoned cybersecurity experts from Fortune 500 companies and global technology leaders, continues to pioneer AI innovation in SecOps, positioning the company as a key player in the $500 billion global Cybersecurity market projected for 2030.“COGNNA is one of the few teams in the region pushing real technical depth in cybersecurity,” said Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46. “Their work with agentic AI gives enterprises something they’ve been asking for: clarity, speed, and reliability in moments where it matters most. We believe in their direction and in their ability to scale a Saudi-built security platform that can compete globally, and we’re proud to continue backing their ambition."COGNNA represents exactly the kind of company we back at BNVT Capital - technical, solving a massive pain point, and building something that genuinely moves the region forward. We back businesses solving the most entrenched issues globally - and cyber breaches in the Middle East are now among the most costly globally, with incident losses exceeding global averages by +40%. It was therefore a pleasure to co-lead the Series A in this transformational technology, team and company."Said Faisal Alhajj, Head of MENA at BNVT Capital.“The region needs a locally built cybersecurity player with strong technical capabilities, tailored functionality, and strong leadership to drive it forward, and Cognna is stepping into that role,” said Kais Al Essa, CEO and Founding Partner of Vision Ventures. “They understand the gaps that organizations in our region deal with and have been building their platform around real operational needs, not theoretical ones. Their focus on identifying threats early and improving how organizations manage them comes from years of hands-on experience in this field. We see real potential in the direction they are taking and believe they can grow from a strong regional capability into a company that competes confidently on the global stage.”About COGNNACOGNNA is an AI-led cybersecurity provider delivering proactive security operations to detect and respond to attacks

