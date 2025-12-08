Nakenterprise Records Launches Artist Investment & Record Deal Initiative

Record Deal

NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nakenterprise Records, an independent music company based in New York, has announced a new artist investment initiative designed to support emerging talent with both record deal opportunities and show/tour development funding.The program targets artists seeking professional growth and financial backing to advance their sound, stage presence, and overall career momentum. Selected artists may receive support for music production , live performance development, and collaborative career-building strategies.“As our company continues to grow, we want to partner with artists who are equally committed to their craft,” said a spokesperson for Nakenterprise Records. “This initiative is about investing in creativity, discipline, and a long-term vision.”Artists interested in consideration can learn more and submit through the company’s website:About Nakenterprise RecordsNakenterprise Records is a New York-based independent music company focused on discovering and investing in new musical talent. The label supports emerging artists with sound development, live show opportunities, and music-focused career growth initiatives.

