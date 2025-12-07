Nation's First Nonprofit Business Directory DesiBiz.org Launches to Empower Small Businesses Nationwide

IAWEA Founder Dr. Nimisha Shukla and Edison Mayor Sam Joshi IAWEA President Attorney Kim Gill IAWEA Member's Association

Indian American Women Entrepreneurs Association Launches DesiBiz.org, Empowering Small Businesses Nationwide

A much-needed platform to promote entrepreneurship in our community” — Edison Mayor Sam Joshi

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indian American Women Entrepreneurs Association (IAWEA) successfully launched DesiBiz.org, a nonprofit business directory designed to empower Indian American and other small business owners across the United States. The launch event, held in Edison, New Jersey, drew more than 100 members and guests and featured remarks from community leaders, state recognition, and the first wave of business registrations on the innovative new platform.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi formally launched the website, praising DesiBiz.org as a "much-needed platform to promote entrepreneurship in our community." Mayor Joshi noted that the directory will expand economic opportunity and give businesses a dedicated space to showcase their services, events, and achievements.

The launch garnered significant state-level recognition. Governor Phil Murphy sent a congratulatory letter acknowledging the platform's importance, while the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly issued an official citation honoring IAWEA and the DesiBiz.org launch.

"DesiBiz is built by Indian Americans for all businesses who want to reach Indian American community" said IAWEA Founder Dr. Nimisha Shukla. "This ensures that the platform reflects local needs and supports business growth in our community."

IAWEA President Attorney Kim Gill emphasized the platform's inclusive mission: "DesiBiz.org welcomes all business owners—men and women, Indian American and non–Indian American—to list their products and services. Our mission is to build a broad, inclusive network that strengthens the entire community."

Central New Jersey Vice President Dr. Ohri and Event Chair Rachna Soin also addressed attendees, highlighting the importance of a locally built, affordable, and accessible directory for small businesses.

Platform Features:

DesiBiz.org offers businesses comprehensive tools to grow their presence, including:

Affordable business listings for under $2 per month

Job posting capabilities

Photo album uploads to showcase products and services

Direct access to the Indian American community through a trusted, centralized platform

The site recorded approximately 40 business registrations on launch day, with continued growth expected as awareness spreads throughout the community.

About IAWEA:

The Indian American Women Entrepreneurs Association is dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs through networking, resources, and community-building initiatives. DesiBiz.org represents IAWEA's commitment to creating accessible tools that drive economic opportunity for small business owners. For more information about DesiBiz.org or to register your business, visit www.DesiBiz.org.

